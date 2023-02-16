‘Sex Education’ Season 4: Emma Mackey’s Return, New Cast Members, & More About The Netflix Hit

Laurie Nunn’s Netflix series Sex Education follows a series of high school students in the UK in a coming-of-age modern classic.

Not only is the show a Netflix hit & now-staple, but it has also gone on to be nominated for several BAFTA TV Awards.

On Aug. 19, 2022, it was confirmed that Season 4 of the show is already in production.

Netflix has many hit TV shows to offer viewers, but Sex Education just might be one of its most successful shows! Not only was it created by the talented Laurie Nunn, but it also stars some pretty impressive up-and-coming actors. For those not familiar, some of the cast includes Asa Butterfield, 25, Emma Mackey, 27, The X-Files‘ Gillian Anderson, 54, and more. The first season of the show premiered in Jan. 2019 with Season 3 ending in Sept 2021. Below is everything to know about Sex Education’s highly-anticipated next season!

Is ‘Sex Education’ Coming Back For Season 4?

Fans of the show will be relieved to know that, yes, Season 4 of the hit TV show is currently in production at Netflix! The official Instagram account for Sex Education officially announced that they were filming the next installment with a first look photo on Aug. 19, 2022. “Sex Ed S4 is officially in production and @instadanjlevy [Dan Levy] has joined the cast as Mr Molloy!! As Maeve Wiley once said… see you soon,” they captioned the snapshot.

Season 4 Premiere Date

Although the award-winning program announced they are working hard to finish up Season 4, they have not released an official release date as of yet. Despite the official release date not being announced, it is likely that the next time the school’s doors will open will be sometime in 2023. Many of the show’s fans have been eager to know when the release date will be revealed leaving a plethora of comments on the latest teaser video. “it’s been so so long please tell when is it coming????”, one fan begged, while another chimed in, “EXCITED.”

Season 4 Cast

It has been confirmed that many of the show’s beloved characters will return for S4, as the streaming platform announced that not only would the Schitt’s Creek star, Dan Levy, join, but that Emma would reprise her role as Maeve Wiley. Most recently, on Feb. 13, 2023, the 24-year-old Barbie actress opened up about the show’s next chapter and playing the pink-haired rebel. “There are certain key moments in everyone’s respective lives where I think it’s important to take stock and think really clearly about where you want to go and the kinds of things that you want to make and for what reasons,” she told Total Film at the time.

The beauty continued later went on to chat about the next “phase” of her career. “Without falling into, like, legacy and what you want to leave behind because we’re not missionaries, it is something we’re so privileged to even be able to audition for things and to be able to get roles, so [you need to] make sure that they’re the right ones and you get to explore and stretch out. There are different phases and now is definitely the phase where I want to try everything,” she noted.

Along with Dan and Emma, many of the show’s original cast is set to return including: Asa, Gillian, Ncuti Gatwa, 30, Tanya Reynolds, 31, Connor Swindells, 26, Mimi Keene, 24, Aimee Lou Wood, 29, and more. Ahead of Season 4, Laurie opened up to NPR about what inspired the show. “Well, the show originally came to me as a seed pitch. So the producers had come up with the concept of what would happen if we put a teenage sex therapist onto a school campus. So as soon as I sort of read the pitch, I just knew that this was a world that I wanted to develop,” she said in Sept. 2021.

What Will Happen In Season 4?

Not much is publicly known about the details of Season 4’s plot, however, it is likely fans will get an answer as to who Otis will end up with. Spoiler alert, Season 3 showed a romance grow between Otis and Ruby, however when Ruby confessed her love, Otis didn’t reciprocate and that led to their split. Meave and and Otis finally shared a steamy kiss, but it’s unclear if they will end up together as she parted ways with him to attend a gift students program and noted she would see him “soon” at the end of the season. Check back here for updates on Season 4!