Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling Looks Incredible In Pink For ‘Barbie’ Premiere At CinemaCon: Photos



Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling proved yet again that they were perfectly cast in the upcoming Barbie film as they looked like real-life Barbie and Ken at the premiere during CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 25. Both Margot, 32, and Ryan, 42, wore pink on the red carpet at the event.

Margot looked like a life-size doll when she rocked a pink checkered two-piece set featuring a sleeveless bustier crop top with a low-cut neckline. She styled the tiny top with a matching high-waisted wrap mini skirt and a pair of bright pink peep-toe heeled mules. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair down and slicked to the side while pin-straight.

As for Ryan, he opted to wear a white T-shirt that read, “Greta Gerwig,” (the film’s director) in pink Barbie font. He styled the tee with a pair of dark gray jeans, a bright pink bomber jacket, tan suede boots, and a brown leather belt. The highly anticipated new Barbie film hits theaters on July 21, 2023.

Margot has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this pink set she recently stepped out for dinner when she wore a pair of high-waisted, dark-wash mom jeans with a cropped black cardigan and a pair of chunky black Prada Monolith Brushed Leather Lace-Up Shoes.

Just a few days before that, Margot put her incredibly long, toned legs on full display when she wore a super short black Hansen and Gretel Connie Dress. The mini dress featured wooden beaded straps and was ruched on the sides of the skirt and she accessorized with a pair of tan Bottega Veneta Lido Sugar Cane Mules.