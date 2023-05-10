Margot Robbie Rocks Bikini Top With Beaded Vest At Chanel Event: Photos

Margot Robbie was glowing as she attended the Chanel Cruise Show in Los Angeles on May 9, 2023. The event celebrated the brand’s collection for summer, and Margot definitely looked the part, pairing a black bikini top with high-waisted jeans for the occasion. She completed her night out look with a beaded vest and open-toed shoes. She also carried a small, black Chanel purse to support the brand even further.

Margot’s glam look for the occasion was simple, with natural makeup and a coral lipstick. She had her hair down and parted in the middle, styled in loose curls that framed her face. The actress was all smiles as she took photographs at the star-studded event. Other celebs in attendance included Sofia Richie, Paris Hilton, Kristen Stewart, Riley Keough and more.

Earlier this month, Margot made another gorgeous red carpet appearance when she attended the Met Gala on May 1. Margot actually wore Chanel to the Met Gala, looking absolutely glamorous in her one-shouldered gown, which had a corset waistline and sheer paneling down her midsection. Her hair was styled with a voluminous blowout and parted to the side.

The 32-year-old has been in the public eye quite a bit lately amidst promo for her upcoming Barbie movie. The movie doesn’t come out until July 21, but Margot and her co-star, Ryan Gosling, have already been heavily promoting it. In April, they attended CinemaCon together, and channeled Barbie and Ken in their looks at the event. They both wore pink ensembles, with Margot looking stunning in a pink and white crop top and matching skirt.

The full length trailer for the movie was released on April 4, and featured Margot (as Barbie) driving in a pink convertible while wearing a pink outfit. Along the way, she met other Barbies. The trailer also showed Barbie and Ken’s flirtation, with Ryan rocking bold wild outfits as Ken. “The first time I read the Barbie script, my reaction was, ‘Ah, this is so good. What a shame it will never see light of day because they are never going to let us make this movie!'” Margot said in a recent interview. “But they did!”