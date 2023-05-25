‘Barbie’ Trailer: Margot Robbie’s Barbie & Ryan Gosling’s Ken Are Arrested In Epic New Footage

Barbie is going to be the movie of the summer. The official trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie dropped on May 25 and gave us new footage of Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken as they go on one epic adventure together.

Barbie’s life is pretty perfect in Barbieland. From epic parties to perfect outfits to great friends, she’s got no complaints. However, things start to take a turn for Barbie. She begins experiencing cold showers, falling off her roof, and (gasp!) flat feet!

Kate McKinnon’s Weird Barbie urges Barbie to go to the Real World to “know the truth about the universe.” Barbie hops into her pink convertible and drives off. Ken can’t resist joining her.

When they get to the Real World, everything is less than perfect. After Barbie punches a guy in the face for touching her, Barbie and Ken are arrested. Their mugshots are going to be magazine worthy.

America Ferrera realizes that Barbie is actually in the Real World now, and she can’t quite believe her eyes. When Will Ferrell’s toy company CEO catches wind of this, he wants to hunt Barbie down and put her back in her box. As Barbie navigates this uncharted territory, she learns some major life lessons.

The trailer ends with a hilarious scene featuring Ken asking a doctor if he can perform an appendectomy. The doctor tells him no. “But I’m a man,” Ken says with a completely straight face. The doctor replies, “But not a doctor.” Ken’s not taking no for an answer in the Real World.

Barbie also stars Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa, and Helen Mirren. The movie will be released in theaters on July 21. In Greta Gerwig we trust!