How To Wear This Summer’s ‘Barbiecore’ Trend Just Like Margot Robbie

Summer is right around the corner and with it comes the new Barbie movie. The new flick has everyone scrambling to get in on the newest trend — Barbiecore! Influencers and celebrities everywhere have been embracing this fun and feminine style, with the one and only Margot Robbie leading the charge in her signature look.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite Barbie-inspired pieces to help you get the same girly-chic aesthetic with ease. So if you’ve been dreaming of copying Margot’s eye-catching style, then now is your chance! Read on to learn more about these great products that will help you rock this summer’s Barbiecore trend.

Retro Oversized Sunglasses: $16.98 (was $19.99)

These retro sunglasses feature a semi-cat eye and a soft pink hue that’s perfect for the signature Barbie-inspired look. They offer UV400 and HD lens protection and a classic designer style, making them a great choice for any outdoor activity. Perfect for going out to the beach and adding a little extra retro flair to your swimsuit.

Ruched Hobo Handbag: $79.99

The JW Pei Gabbi handbag offers a minimalist 90s vibe in a fashionable pink color. The ruched hobo handbag is made with vegan leather and comes with a magnetic closure and patch pocket, perfect for carrying your summer essentials. Wear it with your favorite sundress or pair it up with your go-to summer outfit for a chic on-the-go Barbie look.

Two Piece Crop Top Bikini: $34.99 (was $40.99)

Look and feel like an it-girl this summer with the Tempt Me crop top swimsuit. This two-piece bikini features a soft, removable padded push-up bra for support and shape, a high-waisted bottom, and high-quality stretchy fabric. Great for sunny days lounging at the beach or poolside and feeling like a Barbie yourself.

Pleated Tennis Skirt: $22.49 (was $24.99)

This super cute pleated tennis skirt provides extra coverage and support, featuring hidden side pockets to keep essential items secure while you stay active. The hot pink color and flirty design are perfect for this summer’s hottest trend. All you need is your favorite polo a sleeveless tank, to look just like a sporty Barbie.

Strappy Square Neck Tank: $21.99

Achieve the perfect combination of cute and sexy with this sleeveless strappy tank top. Its double-layer design and super stretchy fabric make it the ideal shirt for any outdoor activity. Pair it up with high-waisted denim or a fun and flirty skirt to create your own Babriecore looks all summer long.

Ankle Strap Platform Sandals: $40.99

Step into summer in true Barbie style with these lightweight and comfortable platform wedge sandals, featuring a supportive material, elastic straps for easy wear, and a non-slip wave pattern outsole for friction-minimized walking. These sandals are so versatile that they go well with pants, leggings, shorts, and dresses.

Strappy Cami Party Dress: $37.99 (was $39.99)

Make a statement with this sultry satin dress, perfect for any formal or casual occasion. The drape cowl neck and side split hem will accentuate your figure, while the hot pink color gives a fashionable, Barbie-inspired touch. Pair this dress up with your favorite wedges or heels and you’re ready for any party or gathering this summer.