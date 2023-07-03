Margot Robbie Is The Epitome Of Barbie in Her Iconic Pink Suit & Hat: Photos

The color pink will be synonymous with Margot Robbie after all is said and done. The 33-year-old star of the upcoming Barbie movie attended a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday (Jul. 2) with her costar, America Ferrer, and film’s director, Greta Gerwig. Margot embodied the character for the event by donning head-to-toe pink as she did in prior events. Margot kept it professional but chic with a pink Moschino business suit, miniskirt, and asymmetrical crop top embellished with sparkly jewels.

Margot’s pillbox hat was giving Jackie O, especially with the bow on the top. The actress also carried a heart-shaped purse and sported a pair of pink Manolo Blahnik pumps (h/t WWD). Her blonde hair was curled perfectly to frame her face and drape her shoulders as she spoke at the event. The look was based on the 1964 “Sparking Pink” Barbie, according to Andrew Mukamal’s Instagram, per WWD. Meanwhile, America, 39, dressed in a black wide-leg leather pantsuit, while Greta, 39, opted for a gray Prada ensemble.

The “Sparkling Pink” look was just one of three that Margot wore during the stop in Seoul. On the “pink” carpet, Margot dressed in the “Day TO Night” Barbie outfits from 1985. The day outfit featured shoulder pads, a white lapel, and a pink cravat. The “night” was a sparkly top with spaghetti straps and a frilly skirt. These looks continue Margot’s trend of raiding Barbie’s closet for all the press events.

Barbie has been caught up in an odd box office battle, as it opens on July 21, the same day that Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer hits theatres. The head-to-head of both eagerly-anticipated movies has made for some entertaining memes, but not many laughed when Vietnam banned Barbie from being shown in the country.

Apparently, the film “contains a scene that depicts a map with the ‘nine dash line,’ a representation of China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea, which Vietnam says violates its sovereignty,” per Variety. So, Vi Kien Thanh, director general of the Vietnam Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, announced that the National Film Evaluation Council had banned the movie. “We do not grant license for the American movie ‘Barbie’ to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line,” said the state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper.