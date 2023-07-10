Margot Robbie Channels Iconic 1960 Doll In Strapless Black Dress At The ‘Barbie’ World Premiere

Margot Robbie looked stunning at the world premiere of 'Barbie' when she channeled the 1960 doll in a sequin black dress.

July 10, 2023
Margot Robbie has literally become Barbie in every way possible and she proved that in her latest look. The 33-year-old attended the Barbie world premiere at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on July 9, when she rocked a black sequin strapless dress that looked exactly like the one worn by the 1960s doll.

For the event, Margot looked flawless in a skintight Schiaparelli Haute Couture black sequin strapless dress that had a cinched-in waist and a fitted midi skirt. The bottom half of the skirt was lined with a round tulle hem while a little red flower was placed in the corner. She styled the stunning dress with a pair of long, black velvet opera gloves, a sheer pink handkerchief, and a pair of peep-toe, black patent leather Manolo Blahnik mules. She tied her entire look together with a dazzling diamond Lorraine Schwartz necklace, a slicked-back wavy ponytail, and a bright red lip.

Margot has fully encapsulated the role of Barbie and her press outfits have just gotten better. Aside from this look, she was recently at the premiere in Mexico when she rocked a sheer neon pink dress with a leather corset on top.

Margot rocked a custom pink Balmain Barbie Earring Magic Dress that had a sheer neckline and long sleeves while a tight leather corset mini dress was over it. She accessorized her look with a bedazzled silver chain belt around her tiny waist, a pair of dangling silver star and heart earrings, and pink Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair down in waves while half of it was pulled back.

