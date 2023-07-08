Margot Robbie Channels The ‘80s With Totally Crimped Barbie Look: Photos

Margot Robbie was the moment as she continued to shine during the promo tour for the new Barbie movie on Friday. Playing the famous Mattel doll in the comedy, the Australian beauty, 33, has recently graced red carpets in full-on Barbie-core outfits and she didn’t disappoint for the latest one, which took place in Mexico City. Margot looked totally awesome as she channeled the classic ‘Totally Hair’ Barbie, complete with ‘90s crimped tresses and a graphic mini dress.

The stunning and nostalgic look comes a day after Margot rocked a sheer neon pink dress with a leather corset on top. To complete her look, she chose some dazzling accessories, just like a Mattel doll might have. A bedazzled silver chain belt hugged her waist, adding a touch of glamour, while her ears sparkled with silver star and heart earrings that dangled gracefully. And let’s not forget her footwear—a pair of fabulous pink Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps.

Margot has previously said that she originally didn’t believe the Barbie movie would ever get made because of the “unexpectedly deep” plot, which was enhanced by director Greta Gerwig. Margot told Fandango, “Greta kinda pushes [the movie] in directions that I didn’t think [Mattel] would let us go in. I think a big part of that was kind of acknowledging the things that people find problematic about Barbie, as well as the things that people love about Barbie.”

She added, “It’s a movie. It’s a movie that’s got so much in it. We’re in on the joke. This [movie] isn’t a Barbie puff piece.”

Meanwhile, the actress has been busy perfecting the American accent for years and it appears her hard work is paying off once again for Barbie. However, spending so much time speaking with an American accent could mean forgetting certain Australian slang words. Margot had that exact experience when she forgot what the meaning of the word “Barbie” is in Australia during a recent interview. Watch below.

Aussie Margot Robbie tells Greta Gerwig the other meaning of ‘Barbie’ in Australia, but has Margot forgotten what a barbie is? pic.twitter.com/ZUeQsdlwtV — The Project (@theprojecttv) June 29, 2023

Barbie opens in theaters nationwide July 21 from Warner Bros.