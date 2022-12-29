Kim Cattrall, Rose McGowan & More Pay Tribute To Vivienne Westwood After Her Death

The fashion world suffered a huge loss with the death of Vivienne Westwood on Thursday, Dec. 28 and the glitterati were quick to pay tribute to the icon. The 81-year-old British pioneer, whose eccentric designs and style catapulted her to fame in the 70s, passed away “peacefully and surrounded by family and friends” in London, her team said on Instagram. “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better,” the statement continued. “She led an amazing life.”

“I will continue with Vivienne in my heart,” added Andreas Kronthaler, her husband and creative partner. “We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.” Vivienne married Andreas in 1992, almost a decade after she broke it off with Malcolm McLaren, whom she ushered in the punk era with as he managed the Sex Pistols, who frequently wore Malcolm and Vivienne’s designs.

After the sad news spread, Hollywood’s best and brightest took to their social media to remember Vivienne. From Rose McGowan to Dua Lipa to Yoko Ono, Vivienne’s fan club ran deep, and they made sure to show their appreciation for the designer, who was even awarded the OBE (Officer of the British Empire) in 1992 by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Keep reading to see the stars’ responses, below.

Rose McGowan

“Deeply saddened by a true punk’s passing, Vivienne Westwood, what a hellraiser, what a talent,” Rose McGowan wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of herself in a Vivienne Westwood design. Another snap featured Vivienne herself walking beside her own designs on a runway.

Dua Lipa

The “Levitating” singer took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of Vivienne. Dua wrote, “A fashion icon who will be sorely missed.”

Yoko Ono

John Lennon’s widow shared a sweet photo of herself with Vivienne on her Twitter. “Rest in peace, Vivienne. What a woman – so young at heart, motivated, beautiful and elegant. Our love and deepest condolences go out to Andreas, Ben, Joseph and families. Love, yoko”

Juliette Lewis

Juliette Lewis posted a photo of Vivienne in a white button-down to her Instagram. “She was always creating for the future by looking unflinchingly and seeringly [sic] into the now,” the Yellowjackets star wrote. “She didn’t just question main stream age & beauty standards. She didn’t even see or acknowledge them as having anything to do with the relevance and necessity for individualistic aesthetic expression.”

Kim Cattrall

Sex and the City’s Kim Catrall took to her Instagram to share a sweet anecdote about the woman who had an integral part in the look of the SATC movie. “A true genius who never lost her northern grit. Short story – An LA stylist had sent me 3 dresses from various designers for the London/Berlin/NY premiers of a film. The clothes arrived at my London hotel unclean, were unflattering and in need of alteration. I was crest fallen until a mutual friend took me immediately to see @viviennewestwood atelier and Vivienne made me a new dress in 3 days and 2 others beside for each of the upcoming openings. I’ve never forgotten her generosity and kindness in making that happen and saving the day.”