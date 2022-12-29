Vivienne Westwood: 5 Things About The British Fashion Designer Dead At 81

Vivienne Westwood was a world famous fashion designer.

She had a huge impact on the fashion industry.

Vivienne passed away ‘peacefully’ on December 29, 2022.

Dame Vivienne Westwood, legendary British fashion designer, has passed away, according to her official Twitter account. “29th December 2022,” a statement read. “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better.”

No official cause of death was given, but the family also posted a snapshot of Vivienne and a sweet message. “Dame Vivienne Westwood, Designer & Activist — 8th April 1941 ~ 29th December 2022,” it read alongside a reproduction of her distinctive signature. “‘Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you’re living the life you can live and therefore ought to be living: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth.'” ~ Vivienne Westwood.

This is a developing story….