Vivienne Westwood: 5 Things About The British Fashion Designer Dead At 81

An icon in the fashion world has passed away at the age of 81. Here's what to know about Vivienne Westwood.

By:
Reading Time: 1 minute
December 29, 2022 4:35PM EST
Dame Vivienne Westwood
View gallery
Bob Saget Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Party Annual Gala, Los Angeles, California, USA - 03 Nov 2021
Pele Pele, London, Britain - 2002
August 6, 2019, Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA: JO MERSA MARLEY brings the reggae to the oceanfront at Neptunes Park on 31st street in Virginia Beach, Virginia on 6 August 2019. Photo Â© Jeff Moore. 06 Aug 2019 Pictured: August 6, 2019, Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA: JO MERSA MARLEY brings the reggae to the oceanfront at Neptunes Park on 31st street in Virginia Beach, Virginia on 6 August 2019. Photo Â© Jeff Moore. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA479692_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock

  • Vivienne Westwood was a world famous fashion designer.
  • She had a huge impact on the fashion industry.
  • Vivienne passed away ‘peacefully’ on December 29, 2022.

Dame Vivienne Westwood, legendary British fashion designer, has passed away, according to her official Twitter account. “29th December 2022,” a statement read. “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better.”

Vivienne Westwood
Dame Vivienne Westwood (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

No official cause of death was given, but the family also posted a snapshot of Vivienne and a sweet message. “Dame Vivienne Westwood, Designer & Activist — 8th April 1941 ~ 29th December 2022,” it read alongside a reproduction of her distinctive signature. “‘Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you’re living the life you can live and therefore ought to be living: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth.'” ~ Vivienne Westwood.

This is a developing story….

More From Our Partners

ad