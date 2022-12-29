Vivienne Westwood: 5 Things About The British Fashion Designer Dead At 81

- Vivienne Westwood was a world famous fashion designer.
- She had a huge impact on the fashion industry.
- Vivienne passed away ‘peacefully’ on December 29, 2022.
Dame Vivienne Westwood, legendary British fashion designer, has passed away, according to her official Twitter account. “29th December 2022,” a statement read. “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better.”
No official cause of death was given, but the family also posted a snapshot of Vivienne and a sweet message. “Dame Vivienne Westwood, Designer & Activist — 8th April 1941 ~ 29th December 2022,” it read alongside a reproduction of her distinctive signature. “‘Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you’re living the life you can live and therefore ought to be living: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth.'” ~ Vivienne Westwood.
This is a developing story….Click to Subscribe to Get Our Free HollywoodLife Daily Newsletter to get the hottest celeb news.