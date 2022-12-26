Paris Hilton Slays In Red Lingerie & Stockings As Sexiest Santa Ever: Photo

Paris Hilton is, perhaps, the sexiest Santa ever! On Christmas Eve, the 41-year-old hotel heiress posted a photo of herself next to a Christmas tree. But it wasn’t the ornaments that caught the attention of her fans. In the pic taken by photographer Kevin Ostajewski, Paris was dressed from head-to-toe in red lingerie, including red stockings and a red garter belt. She paired the festive ensemble with a pair of red high-heel shoes. And she completed the Christmas look with a Santa Claus hat, of course! She captioned the photo, “Sleighing in red this Christmas #ThatsHot #MerrySlilvmas”

Paris’s celebrity friends agreed with the Santa-inspired outfit. Demi Lovato added a comment that read, “Iconic.” Dani Thorne wrote, “Annnnd now I want to be on the naughty list.” Most importantly, her husband, Carter Reum — who she married in a lavish wedding in 2021 — approved of the outfit. In the comment section of Paris’s sexy post, Carter commented with five fire emojis, meaning he thought the photo was hot hot hot hot!

The newlywed couple didn’t stop their love fest there. One day after Christmas, Paris shared a series of photos with Carter at their home in Beverly Hills, Calif. In the super sweet pics, the two wore matching pajamas with the Santa’s Christmas saying ‘Ho Ho Ho’ written all over them. The adorable duo wore some seriously awesome Christmas socks and looked incredibly affectionate towards each other — kissing on the lips as they celebrated the holiday together.

Paris and Carter then boarded a yacht to celebrate Christmas. In photos and videos that she posted on her Instagram story on Dec. 26, Paris was skipping around the massive boat. She shared a video of herself making Christmas cookies in one of the clips. In another clip, Paris showed off a very expensive-looking diamond tear-drop necklace that she thanked her husband Carter for.