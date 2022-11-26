Paris Hilton Is Radiant In Red Swimsuit On 1 Year Anniversary Trip With Carter Reum In The Maldives: Photos

Paris Hilton, 41, looked like she was having an incredible time during her recent one-year anniversary trip in the Maldives with Carter Reum. The socialite wore a red one-piece swimsuit and white-framed heart shaped sunglasses as she had fun in the water, in photos taken at the beautiful location. She also had her hair pulled back into a low bun and wore a red and white scarf at some points as she hung out on the beach with her shirtless husband.

The beauty also added other photos to the Instagram post, and they showed the happy couple mingling and having a blast during other moments on the trip. In one snapshot, she wore a blue and white patterned bikini while relaxing on a lounge chair near a unicorn float. Another showed the lovebirds hugging in what looked like an outdoor pool or jacuzzi, and in the rest of the photos, they were dressed to impress in outfits that included long dresses for Paris and button-down tops and pants for Carter, as they held hands and smiled in the gorgeous weather.

“I’ve been all over the world and stayed at the most beautiful places. But I’ve never seen anything like the @IthaafushiPrivateIsland at @WaldorfAstoriaMaldives. This private island is truly Paradise on Earth!😍🏝 So beautiful, romantic and relaxing here! Feels like a dream!🤩 I feel so lucky and blessed to be here with my love celebrating our anniversary. 🥰 #LifeisBeautiful 💘 #Maldives,” Paris captioned the epic post.

Paris and Carter’s latest anniversary getaway comes just a couple of weeks after she and Carter attended the launch party for her virtual realm, Paris World, in Santa Monica, CA. The event took place on their anniversary date and they were all smiles as they posed and matched in pink outfits. She wore a catsuit and pink-framed sunglasses as he wore a light pink top under a black and pink jacket and black pants.

Paris and Carter were married on Nov. 11, 2021 after being engaged for around nine months. They started dating at the end of 2019 and have been open about trying to start a family through IVF treatments. “I can pick twins if I’d like,” she said on The Trend Reporter podcast in Jan. 2021. “[Carter and I] talk about [getting married] all the time and planning our babies’ names and all of that. I’m really excited to just move on to the next step of my life.”