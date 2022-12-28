Greta Thunberg Has Epic Response To Andrew Tate Bragging About ‘33 Cars’ & ‘Enormous Emissions’

Greta Thunberg fired back at controversial social media personality Andrew Tate after he took an uncalled-for shot at her on Twitter. Andrew, 36, who has been criticized for his misogynistic comments and right-wing beliefs, shared a photo of himself with a sports car and offered to send Greta, 19, a list of all of his cars, but the climate activist shut him down quickly.

Alongside the photo, Andrew shared a few stats about three of his cars before making a taunting remark about sharing all the details of his personal collection. He also shared a video of Greta’s viral speech at the 2019 UN Climate Action Summit, interspersed with clips of him driving and laughing. “Hello @GretaThunberg. I have 33 cars,” he wrote, before detailing a Bugatti and two Ferraris. “This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Greta fired back by insulting his manhood, which seemed to strike a nerve with the self-described “sexist” and “misogynist.” The climate activist seemed to hit him where it hurt. “Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld**kenergy@getalife.com,” she tweeted. Andrew responded by simply writing, “How dare you?” mimicking a line from Greta’s UN speech, but many people on Twitter chimed in to tell him to take the loss.

Aside from the amazing clap back at Andrew, Greta has kept plenty busy with bigger issues to attend to, namely the ongoing climate crisis. She regularly shares photos from her Fridays for the Future climate strikes on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, encouraging people to take action to continue the fight against climate change.

While Greta has mostly focused on her ongoing mission to combat climate change, that doesn’t mean that she hasn’t occasionally found the time to troll world leaders who have mocked her. She had a few amazing responses to former President Donald Trump at the end of his time in the oval office in late 2020 and early 2021. She flipped comments that he had made about her to respond to him trying to stop the count of the election, and again to troll him on his last day in office. “So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old-fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!” she wrote in November 2020. “He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” she wrote on his last day in office.