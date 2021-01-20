Greta Thunberg Trolls Trump On His Last Day As President With His Own Words

While leaving the White House, Donald Trump was forced to ice just one last burn from Greta Thunberg. The teen activist used one of Trump’s mean tweets against him in a hilarious post.

With just minutes to go before the end of his presidency, Greta Thunberg got in one more expert dig at her old enemy, Donald Trump. The environmental activist, 18, took it back to 2019 and turned one of the petty tweets against him in a tweet of her own. Her post (which you can see HERE) showed Trump boarding Marine One for the last time, waving goodbye to the White House. She captioned it, “He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

Too good. Sound familiar? It’s a variation on what Trump condescendingly tweeted about her in December 2019 after her emotional address at the United Nations: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” Trump was bizarrely threatened by this 16-year-old girl who just wanted world leaders to wake up and recognize the disastrous affects of climate change.

This isn’t the first time Thunberg has trolled Trump using his own words. He attempted to insult her after she was named TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year by tweeting, “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” She promptly changed her Twitter bio to say that she was “a teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

Fast forward to November 2020, when Trump began whining that the presidential election was being stolen from him by the Democrats. Thunberg tweeted, “So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!” Truly, a remarkable dunk. No response from Trump yet, considering he’s been banned from most social media for inciting an insurrection.