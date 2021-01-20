See Pic

Greta Thunberg Trolls Trump On His Last Day As President With His Own Words

Greta Thunberg Donald Trump
AP
With the Washington Monument in the background, President-elect Joe Biden stands with his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stands with her husband Doug Emhoff as they look at lights placed around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during a COVID-19 memorial Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden hugs first lady Jill Biden as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden his wife Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris her husband Doug Emhoff watch a military pass in review ceremony on the East Front of the Capitol at the conclusion of the inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura and former President Bill Clinton and his wife former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stand at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery during Inauguration Day ceremonies in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Political News Editor

While leaving the White House, Donald Trump was forced to ice just one last burn from Greta Thunberg. The teen activist used one of Trump’s mean tweets against him in a hilarious post.

With just minutes to go before the end of his presidency, Greta Thunberg got in one more expert dig at her old enemy, Donald Trump. The environmental activist, 18, took it back to 2019 and turned one of the petty tweets against him in a tweet of her own. Her post (which you can see HERE) showed Trump boarding Marine One for the last time, waving goodbye to the White House. She captioned it, “He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

Greta Thunberg
Greta Thunberg/Instagram

Too good. Sound familiar? It’s a variation on what Trump condescendingly tweeted about her in December 2019 after her emotional address at the United Nations: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” Trump was bizarrely threatened by this 16-year-old girl who just wanted world leaders to wake up and recognize the disastrous affects of climate change.

This isn’t the first time Thunberg has trolled Trump using his own words. He attempted to insult her after she was named TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year by tweeting, “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” She promptly changed her Twitter bio to say that she was “a teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

Greta Thunberg Donald Trump
Greta Thunberg dunked on Donald Trump one last time before he left the White House on 1/20 (AP)

Fast forward to November 2020, when Trump began whining that the presidential election was being stolen from him by the Democrats. Thunberg tweeted, “So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!” Truly, a remarkable dunk. No response from Trump yet, considering he’s been banned from most social media for inciting an insurrection.