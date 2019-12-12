Alyssa Milano & More Cheer Greta Thunberg For Responding To Trump By Changing Twitter Bio

After winning TIME Person of the Year, Greta Thunberg won again when she responded to Donald Trump’s attack by changing her Twitter bio to mock him.

Donald Trump‘s petty tweet attacking 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg after she won TIME Person of the Year proved one thing: do not mess with someone who grew up on the internet. Almost immediately after the United States president implored the teenager, who has Asperger’s to work on her “anger management” issues and to see a movie and “chill,” she changed her Twitter bio to the following: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.” Flawless. Masterpiece. Iconic. This isn’t the first time that Greta’s made the deft move after angering Trump. The two crossed paths at the United Nations in September, where she delivered a powerful speech calling upon world leaders to act on climate change reform.

Trump sarcastically tweeted that Greta, “seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.” Her Twitter bio later that day read: “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.” While Greta has made it clear that she’s capable of handling herself, but she absolutely shouldn’t have to. After seeing Trump’s latest shot at the young activist, politicians, celebrities, and activists applauded her for the clever response to Trump’s tweet. Alyssa Milano urged her followers to “look at Greta’s bio” right away. The fact that Trump’s attack came one week after his he, First Lady Melania Trump, and the rest of the GOP condemned Stanford professor Pamela Karlan for simply saying son Barron Trump‘s name during the impeachment hearing wasn’t lost on people.

“Thank you for bringing the hypocrisy of #FLOTUS #BeBest campaign to our attention,” Bette Midler tweeted, referencing Melania’s anti-bullying campaign. “Her husband’s bullying Ms. Thunberg, a child, seems to have gone unnoticed by her ‘team’, and by extension, by Melania herself.” Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted, “Did you tell your horrible husband to leave @GretaThunberg alone? Peep his twitter, chick & whisper #BeBest. Maybe he’ll listen to you. As for shame, bopping a man who is married to get a green card for you & ultimately your parents isn’t exactly awesome. But do you @Flotus!”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) quote tweeted the president, adding “Because nothing says ‘mature temperament’ like getting rankled by a 16 year old activist. Her colleague, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) chimed in with, “delete your account!” And comedian Patton Oswalt put it in plain words: “The President is a stupid a**hole and if you voted for him you’re a stupid a**hole and if you still support him you’re a stupid a**hole. Oh no this Tweet is going to make all the stupid a**holes not like me waaaaah.”

Leonardo DiCaprio, a passionate environmentalist, simply posted a video of Greta on Instagram and included TIME‘s statement about why she was chosen to be their Person of the Year: Greta “succeeded in creating a global attitudinal shift, transforming millions of vague, middle-of-the-night anxieties into a worldwide movement calling for urgent change.”