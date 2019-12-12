Trump Attacks Greta Thunberg, 16, After TIME Award Despite Melania’s Concern About Mocking Minors

Melania Trump’s plea to ‘be best’ has fallen on deaf ears at the White House, with her husband attacking 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg for becoming TIME’s Person of the Year.

TIME Person of the Year loser Donald Trump, 71, went on an early morning Twitter spree on December 12, this time aiming his ire at 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Trump’s advice, that Greta work on her “anger management” issues and relax, came one day after the environmentalist, who spent the last year mobilizing youth to take action against climate change, became the youngest individual to ever be named Person of the Year by TIME magazine. “So ridiculous,” the President of the United States tweeted. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

Greta wasted no time in responding. Shortly after the president fired off the tweet, she changed her Twitter bio to read: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.” It’s the same tactic that she’s used in dealing with criticism from world leaders. After her powerful speech at the United Nations in September, in which she called on the people at the top to “do something” and to stop stealing “my dreams and my childhood,” Trump tweeted that she “seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.” Guess what Greta’s Twitter bio read later that day? Trump’s latest petty attack on a child came just a week after First Lady Melania Trump and the rest of the GOP called for Professor Pamela Karan‘s head for even mentioning 13-year-old Barron Trump‘s name during the House impeachment hearings.

“The Constitution states that there can be no titles of nobility,” the Stanford law professor stated during the December 4 hearing. “So while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.” Even invoking the name of the Trumps’ young son was off limits, according to the First Family. “A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics… you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it,” the First Lady said.” Melania’s initiative as First Lady is called “Be Best,” and focuses on resolving issues that affect children — like cyberbullying.

Greta has thick skin, and has survived attacks by plenty of angry, high-powered adults who are very clearly scared of her. But she shouldn’t have to — just like the First Lady said. The high school student started her Fridays for Futures protests by herself, sitting outside of the Swedish Parliament building every Friday to protest her government’s inaction in combatting climate change. Her protests gained momentum, and more participants. On September 20, millions of young students walked out of school to join her in a global climate strike, shortly before she addressed the United Nations general assembly.

Greta was dubbed Person of the Year 2019, TIME’s Editor in Chief, Edward Felsenthal said, because “she became the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet this year, coming from essentially nowhere to lead a worldwide movement.”