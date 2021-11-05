See Pics

Environmental Activist Greta Thunberg, 18, Leads Protest Of Thousands At COP26 Climate Summit

ROBERT PERRY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Greta Thunberg Global Strike for Climate Change, New York, USA - 20 Sep 2019
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg salutes after giving her speech on the stage of a demonstration in Glasgow, Scotland, which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit. The protest was taking place as leaders and activists from around the world were gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warmingClimate COP26 Summit, Glasgow, United Kingdom - 05 Nov 2021
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg attends the Fridays for Future march to demand action from world leaders to combat the climate change crisis on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Britain, 05 November 2021. The COP26 climate conference is being held until November 12 in the Scottish city of Glasgow.Fridays for Future march in Glasgow, United Kingdom - 05 Nov 2021
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg attends the Fridays for Future student march to demand action from world leaders to combat the climate change crisis on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Britain, 05 November 2021. The COP26 climate conference is being held until 12 November 12 in the Scottish city of Glasgow.Fridays for Future march in Glasgow, United Kingdom - 05 Nov 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg slammed the COP26 Summit as a ‘failure’ when she spoke at a youth protest in Glasgow.

Greta Thunberg, 18, has taken aim at world leaders, calling the COP26 summit a “failure” on November 5, while leading a youth protest outside the venue of the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. “It is not a secret that COP26 is a failure. It should be obvious that we cannot solve the crisis with the same methods that got us into it in the first place,” she said. “The COP has turned into a PR event, where leaders are giving beautiful speeches and announcing fancy commitments and targets, while behind the curtains governments of the Global North countries are still refusing to take any drastic climate action.”

Greta Thunberg. Image: ROBERT PERRY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Swedish activist was among many youngsters who arrived in the Scottish city to demand action from leaders on climate change. Greta told crowds that “history will judge them [the leaders] poorly,” calling the conference “a global greenwash festival” and “a two-week long celebration of business as usual.” She continued, “Many are starting to ask themselves, what will it take for the people in power to wake up? But let’s be clear: they are already wake. They know exactly what they are doing.”

“The leaders are not doing nothing. They are actively creating loopholes … to benefit themselves.” World leaders have made a series of climate pledges, including a deforestation commitment, and a plan to stop investing public finances into fossil fuel projects. Filipino climate advocate Jan Karmel Guillermo told the young crows that the COP26 summit was a “crucial moment” in the fight against climate change.
Greta Thunberg. Image: Jon Super/AP/Shutterstock

“Some people say that we are being too radical,” she said. “But the truth is that they are the ones who are radical. Fighting to save our life supporting systems isn’t radical at all … We don’t need any more distant, non binding pledges. We don’t need any more empty promises.”