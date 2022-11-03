Sarah Jessica Parker Recycles Carrie Bradshaw’s Wedding Gown While Filming ‘And Just Like That’

While the gown did not change, Carrie Bradshaw switched up one major accessory the second time she wore the stunning dress.

November 3, 2022 4:40PM EDT
Carrie Bradshaw wedding dress
Image Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Are there wedding bells in Carrie Bradshaw’s future? Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, who played the iconic hopeless romantic in the hit series Sex and the City and now its reboot And Just Like That, was seen donning Carrie’s wedding dress as she elegantly walked down the stairs of her gorgeous New York City brownstone while filming Season 2 of And Just Like That on Thursday, Nov. 3. In photos seen below, she stunned in the bold, beautiful, and big wedding dress she originally intended to marry her on-again, off-again love interest, Big (Chris Noth), in. As fans know, the extravagant wedding was called off after Big got cold feet, but the pair eventually reunited and married with simple courthouse nuptials.

Carrie Bradshaw wedding dress
Sarah Jessica Parker wears Carrie Bradshaw’s wedding dress while shooting Season 2 of ‘And Just Like That’ (Photo: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Carrie did change how she accessorized it, though, switching out the traditional long wedding veil she once wore with it for a sophisticated and bejeweled mesh veil that covered her face and wrapped under her extra-large hair bun. The teal feathers she wore in her hair with the original veil made it into the new look, however. It’s not clear why Carrie put her wedding dress back on. The scene will likely not serve as a flashback because the outfits differ. Perhaps, the outfit recycling is (SPOILER ALERT) Carrie’s way of dealing with the loss of Big.

Carrie Bradshaw wedding dress
Carrie Bradshaw wore a slightly different headpiece the second time wearing her iconic dress (Photo: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

As fans recall, Big died during the first season of And Just Like That after suffering from a heart attack following a Peloton workout. Big’s sudden death in the show followed Chris’ firing after he was accused of sexual assault in 2021.

However, Carrie is not left heartbroken and alone forever. In the February season finale, Carrie lets her emotions take over and stole a kiss from her co-worker Franklyn, who is portrayed by Ivan Hernandez.

Carrie Bradshaw wedding dress
Carrie Bradshaw wears her wedding dress in ‘Sex and the City’ before getting dumped by Big (Photo: Everett Collection)

The new photos came after more filming shots were released on Thursday by PEOPLE that showed Carrie jumping out of the way from a cyclist who nearly ran her over on the bustling streets of the Big Apple. Sarah took to her Instagram on Nov. 2 to show off the outfit she wore in the heart-racing scene, which consisted of pieces from Vivienne Westwood, Pierre Cardin, and more name-brand designers. “Carrie’s version of blue suede shoes,” she captioned the gorgeous snapshot, in which she was wearing teal suede shoes by Italian designer Duchessa Gardini.

It’s certainly nice to get a peek at the upcoming season of And Just Like That, but fans will have to be patient before Season 2 is available; It’s expected to drop during the summer of 2023.

