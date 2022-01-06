‘And Just Like That’s Kristin Davis, 56, Confesses To Feeling ‘Extreme Stress’ Over Aging

‘And Just Like That…’ actress Kristin David admitted aging has been ‘stressful’ as she’s stepped back into her role as Charlotte York on TV.

Kristin Davis is turning 57 next month, and she revealed in a new interview the kind of anxiety around aging — especially around stepping back into a character she’s played at various times for 24 years. “It can also be extremely stressful to be aging and to be compared to your much, much, much younger self,” the And Just Like That… star stated in a NewBeauty cover story. “If I was from a regular life, I would feel fine; I would feel great! I’m healthy, I’m strong, I’ve got this little three-year-old son, and I carry him around and it’s all good – but, no, I’m on television, where every bit of my physical being is analyzed.”

The Emmy nominee went on to share that it’s always been “stressful and difficult” with her thinking she looked “great” back in her early Sex and the City days even when she didn’t thin so at the time. “Personally, I have bad days; I have days where I literally want to put my face in a bowl of ice like Joan Crawford,” the TV star admitted.

Kristin continued, “[Creator Michael Patrick King] is very much, ‘Listen, none of us are not trying to look like we used to look.’ Charlotte still has her style that she had before, but now she’s 55, which we dealt with in the first episode and it’s an ongoing storyline.” She went on to explain how she’s still found many other positive things that have come with aging. “Some [things] are great, like wisdom, feeling grounded, life experiences, and those wonderful things, but then there’s other stuff that’s stressful.”

The mother-of-two also talked about the “extreme body stress” she felt — even when she was younger. “I grew up feeling insecure about my body. I don’t know why, but I did. One time, right when we started filming in the olden days, I was walking home from set and I stopped at the corner bodega to buy some M&M’s, which is my go-to stress food. I go to pay, and the woman behind the register said, “I can’t sell these to you. I thought she was going to say she was kidding, but she didn’t, so I left that bodega and went to the next bodega down the block, and I bought four big bags of M&M’s and I ate them all.”