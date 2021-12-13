Kristin Davis Claps Back At Criticism Of Her Looks In ‘And Just Like That’: ‘It Makes Me Angry’

Kristin Davis admitted that she was in ‘shock’ over the negative feedback she’s received for her appearance as Charlotte in the new ‘Sex and the City’ revival series.

Kristin Davis has addressed the harsh comments about her appearance in And Just Like That, where she reprises her role as Charlotte York Goldenblatt 17 years after Sex and the City. The 56-year-old actress told The Sunday Times Style Magazine in an interview published Sunday (Dec. 12) that she was in “shock” and “angry” over the online comments about how she and co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, and Cynthia Nixon, 55, look today. “Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that,” she told the outlet. “The level of intensity of it was a shock.”

Kristin added, “I feel angry and I don’t want to feel angry all the time, so I don’t look at it, I just know it’s there.” The Emmy-nominated actress also recalled how she was subject to similar comments about her body when Sex & the City aired in the late 90s/early 2000s. “They would write articles every week about how I was ‘pear-shaped,’ which I didn’t feel was a compliment at the time,” Kristin explained. “It would stress me out a fair amount because I couldn’t avoid it. I kind of feel like that’s how it is now too. But I also feel — I’m going to be blunt — I feel like, ‘F*** you. F*** you people, like, come over here and do it better.’ You know what I mean? Like, what are you doing?”

Kristin also vented that now, social media is largely to blame for the unkind comments being shared about the And Just Like that female stars. “That’s the problem with social media, right, is that you don’t know what those people are doing. You don’t know anything about them,” the mother-of-two said. “They’re just hurling bombs at you. It makes me angry.” Kristin’s back for And Just Like That on HBO Max alongside SJP as Carrie and Cynthia as Miranda. Kim Cattrall, 65, did not return as Samantha Jones for the revival series.

Kristin is not the first SATC alum to speak out about being trolled for her age and appearance. In Vogue‘s December 2021 cover story, Sarah said there’s been “so much misogynist chatter” in response to how she, Kristin, and Cynthia look today. “Especially on social media. Everyone has something to say,” Sarah added. “‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’ It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

The first two episodes of And Just Like That are streaming now on HBO Max. The series also marks the returns of Chris Noth as Mr. Big, John Corbett as Aiden Shaw, Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch, and Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt.