Breaking News

Willie Garson Dead: ‘Sex & The City’ Star Dies At 57

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, David Eigenberg, Mario Cantone, Willie Garson, Evan Handler, Alexa Swinton, Cathy Ang and Niall Cunningham are seen filming "And Just Like That" set outside the Lyceum Theater in Midtown, Manhattan in New York City. 24 Jul 2021 Pictured: Sarah Jessica Parker,Cynthia Nixon,Kristin Davis,David Eigenberg,Mario Cantone,Willie Garson,Evan Handler,Alexa Swinton,Cathy Ang,Niall Cunningham. Photo credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA773875_046.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, David Eigenberg, Mario Cantone, Willie Garson, Evan Handler, Alexa Swinton, Cathy Ang and Niall Cunningham are seen filming "And Just Like That" set outside the Lyceum Theater in Midtown, Manhattan in New York City. 24 Jul 2021 Pictured: Sarah Jessica Parker,Cynthia Nixon,Kristin Davis,David Eigenberg,Mario Cantone,Willie Garson,Evan Handler,Alexa Swinton,Cathy Ang,Niall Cunningham. Photo credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA773875_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Stars of Sex and the City Michael Patrick King and Mario Cantone spotted on the set in the meatpacking district of New York City. 03 Aug 2021 Pictured: Willie Garson,Mario Cantone. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA775959_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 37 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Willie Garson, who was most famous for playing Stanford Blatch on ‘Sex and the City’, has died, according to his close friends and family.

Sex and the City star Willie Garson has died at 57, according to his close friends and family, who broke the news on Sept. 21. Willie, who is famous for his role in the HBO series and subsequent movies, passed after an alleged battle with cancer.

Willie Garson (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

“There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer”, Bosch star Titus Welliver said, as he revealed the news of Willie’s passing on social media. Willie’s friend, fellow actor Rob Morrow, also posted a tribute, while Willie’s son Nathen Garson confirmed the heartbreaking news on Instagram, saying, “I love you so much papa. Rest in peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you.”

HollywoodLife has not yet confirmed how Willie died, but TMZ reports he had been battling cancer. Following his passing, HBO released the following statement to HollywoodLIfe: “Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend, and a bright light for everyone in his universe. He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Related Gallery

Carrie Bradshaw's Style On 'Sex And The City' -- See Pics Of Her Best Outfits

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886033y) Sarah Jessica Parker Sex and The City 2 - 2010 Director: Michael Patrick King New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow USA Scene Still Comedy Sex and The City Two
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886033ab) Sarah Jessica Parker Sex and The City 2 - 2010 Director: Michael Patrick King New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow USA Scene Still Comedy Sex and The City Two
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886033a) Sarah Jessica Parker Sex and The City 2 - 2010 Director: Michael Patrick King New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow USA Scene Still Comedy Sex and The City Two

Willie played Carrie Bradshaw’s BFF on the show, and while he didn’t appear in every episode of the Sarah Jessica Parker-fronted sitcom, he was beloved by fans over the course of the six years it aired on HBO. As we said, Willie also reprised his role in the two follow-up movies, and was expected to return for the series’ revival, And Just Like That, which is set to debut on HBO Max later this year.

Willie Garson and Sarah Jessica Parker filming a scene for ‘Sex & The City’. (Craig Blankenhorn/Hbo/Darren Star Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock)

William was seen filming scenes for And Just Like That earlier this summer with Sarah and his on-screen love interest, who’s played by Mario Cantone.

On top of Sex and the City, Willie has also taken on roles in White Collar, Hawaii Five-0, Quantum Leap, Girl Meets World, Mr. Belvedere, Just Shoot Me!, Big Mouth, Supergirl, and more. He will be greatly missed.