Willie Garson Dead: ‘Sex & The City’ Star Dies At 57

Willie Garson, who was most famous for playing Stanford Blatch on ‘Sex and the City’, has died, according to his close friends and family.

Sex and the City star Willie Garson has died at 57, according to his close friends and family, who broke the news on Sept. 21. Willie, who is famous for his role in the HBO series and subsequent movies, passed after an alleged battle with cancer.

“There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer”, Bosch star Titus Welliver said, as he revealed the news of Willie’s passing on social media. Willie’s friend, fellow actor Rob Morrow, also posted a tribute, while Willie’s son Nathen Garson confirmed the heartbreaking news on Instagram, saying, “I love you so much papa. Rest in peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you.”

HollywoodLife has not yet confirmed how Willie died, but TMZ reports he had been battling cancer. Following his passing, HBO released the following statement to HollywoodLIfe: “Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend, and a bright light for everyone in his universe. He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Willie played Carrie Bradshaw’s BFF on the show, and while he didn’t appear in every episode of the Sarah Jessica Parker-fronted sitcom, he was beloved by fans over the course of the six years it aired on HBO. As we said, Willie also reprised his role in the two follow-up movies, and was expected to return for the series’ revival, And Just Like That, which is set to debut on HBO Max later this year.

William was seen filming scenes for And Just Like That earlier this summer with Sarah and his on-screen love interest, who’s played by Mario Cantone.

On top of Sex and the City, Willie has also taken on roles in White Collar, Hawaii Five-0, Quantum Leap, Girl Meets World, Mr. Belvedere, Just Shoot Me!, Big Mouth, Supergirl, and more. He will be greatly missed.