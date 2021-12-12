Watch

Ryan Reynolds & Chris Noth Join Forces For Hilarious Peloton Ad After Big’s Death – Watch

Ryan Reynolds
Gregory Pace/Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth 'And Just Like That...' on set filming, New York, USA - 07 Nov 2021
Chris Noth, Sarah Jessica Parker 'And Just Like That...' on set filming, New York, USA - 07 Nov 2021
Chris Noth, Sarah Jessica Parker 'And Just Like That...' on set filming, New York, USA - 07 Nov 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 48 Photos.

Ryan Reynolds and Chris Noth recruited Allegra, Mr. Big’s Peloton instructor, for a spoof ad surrounding the shocking ‘And Just Like That…’ scene.

A couple of clowns! Ryan Reynolds and Chris Noth teamed up to create a hilarious spoof ad for Peloton after the company was heavily featured in the shocking premiere of And Just Like That…., where the beloved Mr. Big dies after a session on his fitness bike.

Ryan narrates a cozy scene between Chris’ character Mr. Big and his sexy Peloton instructor Allegra, (played by Jess King), who was a pivotal part of the plot. The cute pair cheers to “new beginnings” before Allegra tells Mr. Big he “looks great”, to which Mr. Big says he “feels great”. “Shall we take another ride,” Mr. Big asks. “Life’s too short not to.” Ryan is then heard saying in a voiceover, “And just like that…” before he rattles off the health benefits of “regular cycling”. “He’s alive,” Ryan hilariously squeezes in at the very end.

ryan reynolds
Ryan Reynolds made a spoof ad for Peloton following the shocking scene in ‘And Just Like That…’ (Gregory Pace/Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively -- A History Of Their Love In Photos

Blake Lively wears a black turtle neck paired with faded jeans, Louis Vuitton boots with Gucci belt and matching shoulder bag while out on a romantic walk with Ryan Reynolds in New York City Pictured: Blake Lively,Ryan Reynolds Ref: SPL5278107 021221 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blake Lively debuts new aubourn hair color during a stroll on beautiful fall morning in NYC with Ryan Reynolds this morning. The Gossip Girl actress sported a grey pleated skirt paired with a black top and matching grey coat as she walked hand in hand with Ryan. Pictured: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds BACKGRID USA 11 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hollywood A-listers Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds enjoy a romantic walk in New York City. Pictured: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds BACKGRID USA 2 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

In case you missed it, the first episode of the Sex and the City reboot, Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw comes home from Lily’s piano recital to find the love of her life, John James “Mr. Big” Preston, dying on their bathroom floor from an apparent heart attack. Although the two had planned to be on their way to the Hamptons that fateful evening, Carrie chose last minute to support her friend Charlotte’s daughter at the music school instead. With his night free, Mr. Big joked to Carrie that he was going to have a date with Allegra, his Peloton instructor. After his virtual ride with Allegra, Mr. Big collapses and suffers the heart attack

The death scene caused a bit of a backlash for Peloton, as the company saw a decrease in sales and stocks take a tumble the day after the premiere. In response, Peloton issued a statement through Cardiologist Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, echoing Ryan’s sentiment about the positive effects of cycling and saying the exercise would have helped delay a heart attack. They even went so far as to condemn Mr. Big’s lifestyle as being a part of his cardiovascular issues.

Chris Noth
Chris Noth made a spoof ad for Peloton following the shocking scene in ‘And Just Like That…’ (Gregory Pace/Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

“Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6,” she said in her statement. “These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”