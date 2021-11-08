Fashion

Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, Stuns In Strapless Gown & Calls Out ‘Misogynist’ Trolls In ‘Vogue’ Cover Story

sarah jessica parker
Dan Jackson
Sarah Jessica Parker Eighth Annual New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala , Arrivals, USA - 26 Sep 2019
Sarah Jessica Parker with her daughters Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick are seen at the 'And Just Like That' film set in New York City. NON-EXCLUSIVE October 20, 2021. 20 Oct 2021 Pictured: Sarah Jessica Parker,Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick,Tabitha Hodge Broderick. Photo credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA798211_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sarah Jessica Parker with her daughters Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick are seen at the 'And Just Like That' film set in New York City. NON-EXCLUSIVE October 20, 2021. 20 Oct 2021 Pictured: Sarah Jessica Parker,Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick,Tabitha Hodge Broderick. Photo credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA798211_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sarah Jessica Parker and Bridget Moynahan pictured filming together at the 'And Just Like That' set in Uptown, Manhattan. Pictured: Bridget Moynahan,Sarah Jessica Parker Ref: SPL5241696 270721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Sarah Jessica Parker looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a strapless gown for the December cover of ‘Vogue’ where she called out ‘misogynist’ trolls.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, slayed the December 2021 cover of Vogue where she stunned in a strapless nude Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown that was covered in massive silver and gold metallic floral applique. She accessorized her look with Dior bracelets, a Harwell Godfrey ring, and a slicked-back bun.

sarah jessica parker
Sarah Jessica Parker looked gorgeous in a strapless Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown with metallic floral embellishments on it for the December 2021 ‘Vogue’ cover. (Dan Jackson)

Not only did Sarah look gorgeous on the cover, but she had a lot to say about trolls that mistreat all of the women on the new Sex and The City spinoff, And Just Like That, because of their age. “There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man,” she admitted. “‘Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I don’t know what to tell you people!” she continued.

Sarah continued to say, “Especially on social media. Everyone has something to say. ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’ It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

Related Gallery

Carrie Bradshaw's Style On 'Sex And The City' -- See Pics Of Her Best Outfits

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886033y) Sarah Jessica Parker Sex and The City 2 - 2010 Director: Michael Patrick King New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow USA Scene Still Comedy Sex and The City Two
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886033ab) Sarah Jessica Parker Sex and The City 2 - 2010 Director: Michael Patrick King New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow USA Scene Still Comedy Sex and The City Two
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886033a) Sarah Jessica Parker Sex and The City 2 - 2010 Director: Michael Patrick King New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow USA Scene Still Comedy Sex and The City Two

Aside from clapping back at trolls, Sarah addressed how she feels since her dear friend and co-worker, Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, passed away on Sept. 21, from pancreatic cancer. “All I can say right now
is that it’s as if a scoop has been taken out of me this week, and I don’t expect it to be filled,” she admitted.

“In time, my body will grow accustomed to this new architecture, but now I feel truly blue. It’s such a loss, and I think about how I’ll miss the joy of our relationship. I think about Willie and the show and how much we laughed. And I guess despite everything, that’s the headline: There’s so much good in the world, and we were all so lucky to be together doing something we loved,” she said.