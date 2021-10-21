Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted With New ‘SATC’ Revival Love Interest That’s Not Mr. Big — Photos

Sarah Jessica Parker was filming her new ‘SATC’ spinoff with a new man that’s not Mr. Big & we don’t know how to feel about it.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, shocked us all when she was filming her upcoming show, And Just Like That, a spinoff of her hit series, Sex and the City, in New York City on Oct. 21. Sarah was filming with a new love interest, Jon Tenney, and not Big. Filming for the show has been on a roll, and while Sarah, who plays Carrie, was recently filming with Big, played by Chris Noth, it seems as though we can expect a twist.

In one photo from the set, Sarah is pictured wearing a tan floral print maxi dress with a pink blazer on top while hunched over hysterically laughing. Jon appeared next to her, also laughing, while wearing a pair of fitted dark wash jeans and a navy blue blazer.

Meanwhile, in another photo of the couple, they looked a bit solemn as Sarah was dressed in a high-waisted red patterned maxi skirt with a long-sleeve crop top and a floral braid. Jon appeared in black pants, a flannel button-down shirt, and a green jacket. They both looked to be having a serious conversation and they were both looking a bit sad.

Back in August, Sarah posted a slideshow of photos from Carrie and Big’s apartment while filming. The photos from the apartment were captioned, “Backlot. Stage. Married domicile. They build. They shoot. They make sure story is heard. They make our day. X, SJ.” In the photos, you can see the round blue ottoman and round wooden foyer table, plus, the gray patterned wallpaper which fans remember from the movies.

While we were so excited to see her and Big back together, it seems as though we have a wild ride in store for us when the new series comes out.