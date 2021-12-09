Kristin Davis’ Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Adopted Children, Gemma & Wilson

‘Sex and the City’ star Kristin Davis is a proud mom to two adopted children, Gemma and Wilson. Here’s everything to know about the actress’s kids.

To most people, Kristin Davis, 56, is best known as the fiercely optimistic and driven Charlotte York from Sex and the City and its new revival series, And Just Like That. But to her two children, daughter Gemma Rose Davis, 10, and son Wilson Davis, 3, Kristin is simply known as “Mom.” Both of Kristin’s kids are Black and adopted. The actress adopted Gemma in 2011, and then seven years later, she adopted Wilson. Kristin, who has never been married, has been proudly raising her two kids as a single woman while keeping them out of the spotlight. Below, everything you need to know about Kristin Davis’ children.

Gemma Rose Davis

Kristin was around 46 years old when she adopted her daughter Gemma in mid-2011. She chose the middle name Rose for her baby girl — the same of her on-screen daughter in SATC and And Just Like That. However, that decision wasn’t intentional on Kristin’s behalf. “I had totally forgotten that on Sex and the City I also had a child named Rose and since I did this whole thing in secret, I didn’t talk to anybody about the naming or the adopting at all and I didn’t realize the connection,’ she told Anderson Cooper in a 2012 interview. “Then we announced and everybody was like, ‘Oh, she named her after her Sex and the City baby.’ I didn’t even consciously [realize it], not at all, not at all. I almost named her Rose as a first name because I kept thinking it’s such a beautiful name. Isn’t it weird? I think it was lodged unconsciously.”

Kristin herself was a child of adoption (she was adopted by her stepfather Keith Davis, after he married her mom Dorothy). So the decision to adopt her kids very meaningful to Kristin. She reflected on wanting to finally adopt a child, which ended up being Gemma, on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk in July 2019. “I don’t know why, and I don’t know how, but it had seemed like an option for me for a very long time,” she told hosts Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. “The time was ticking, and I wasn’t really thinking about it, I was working. At 38, which is a little late, I feel deeply that I need to be a mother,” Kristin added.

Since adopting Gemma, Kristin has continued to keep her daughter out of the spotlight. She did, however, talk about life as a mom-of-one back in 2013 to Haute Living. “The greatest luxury is being home in the morning when my daughter wakes up and not have to go anywhere,” she told the outlet. “My ultimate favorite day is not getting out of my pajamas. I have a beautiful home, a beautiful yard, and a lot of food. If Gemma and I could just be there, I could probably go a long time without leaving.” Kristin has also shared photos of her daughter on Instagram from time to time, including when they went to see Frozen on Broadway in May 2021. However, Kristin always uses emojis to block Gemma’s face.

Wilson

In 2018, when Kristin was around 53 years old, she adopted her second child, son Wilson. The following year, she revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan that Gemma “really wanted a brother” and “is such a great big sister, and she helps out.” Kristin also said that having a boy “is a very different thing” from raising a daughter. “You have to think about two different ages and what they need, which is totally different. So you have to think a lot.”

Like Gemma, Wilson has been kept under the radar by their famous mother. On the Red Table Talk episode, Kristin opened up about her experience raising two Black children. “Because my children are African American I feel like it is my duty and my job to do as much research, as much work, build as many bridges as possible because you are their community,” the actress explained. “And that is key. And that is so important. So I work at it every day, trying to figure how I can make sure they have access to the Black community, that they’re part of it.”