Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, 22, Wears Wild Green Screen Gown At NYFW

Ella Emhoff, 23, is making a name for herself in the fashion world! The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, who first got attention for her fashionable outfit at President Joe Biden‘s inauguration last year, stepped out on the runway of the Maisie Wilen show during New York Fashion Week in a wild bright green Balaclava dress that had black and white circular patterns all over. It had a section that went around her head, hiding her hair, and green gloves, and she paired it with black platform heels.

The beauty also wore round-framed glasses and showed off a natural-looking face as she put on a serious and emotionless expression during her time on the catwalk. She fit right into the scene and was one of the highlights of the epic show. Onlookers gazed at her gorgeous appearance and her outfit was quite a conversation starter.

Two days before she rocked the green outfit, Ella made headlines for walking the Prabal Gurung catwalk during NYFW in another stylish look. It included a flowy green sleeveless blouse that showed off her bare midsection and a black leather mini skirt. She also wore black wraparound shoes and had her hair pulled back as she put her all over body tattoos on display.

Ella’s appearances at NYFW comes after she was signed to IMG Models. Since then, she’s released her own knitwear collection, attended the Met Gala, and has been featured in some of the world’s top fashion magazines, including Vogue and Vanity Fair. She’s also walked runways at shows for big name brands like Balenciaga and Proenza Schouler.

Ella stepped into the spotlight when she wore an unforgettable Miu Miu coat and custom Batsheva dress at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration alongside her stepmom Kamala and dad, Doug Emhoff, who became the second gentleman that day. She soon became the talk of the town due to her fashion choice and impressive background. In addition to knitting her own clothing, she does her own tattoos and attended the Parsons School of Design.