Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Wears Nothing Under Green Top On NYFW Runway

Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, is quickly making a name for herself in the fashion industry and she proved that when she walked the runway during New York Fashion Week. The 23-year-old was a model on the Prabal Gurung catwalk when she rocked a flowy green blouse with nothing underneath, that clearly showed off her bare chest.

Ella rocked a choker neck, bright green, sheer chiffon blouse that was tied in the front and fastened with a flower. The loose, flowy top just barely draped over her chest and she went braless underneath, revealing her bare breasts and nipples as she walked. Her entire stomach was also on display in the shirt, which flowed behind her and draped across the floor.

Ella styled the green top with a low-rise, super short black leather mini skirt that was tied on one side. A pair of black strappy leather heels, black latex over-the-elbow gloves, and a diamond bracelet cuff completed her runway look.

As for her glam, Ella had her brown hair slicked back into a middle-parted bun. Subtle orange eyeshadow and a light orange matte lip completed her otherwise natural glam.

This has been a whirlwind of a fashion week for Ella who was just named a Harper’s Bazaar “Icon.” Ella attended the 2022 Harper’s Bazaar Icons & Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary party in NYC when she wore a sheer white lace corset top that was completely see-through, tucked into a pair of light blue floral, wide-leg trousers. She styled the pants with the matching low-cut double-breasted blazer and threw a matching green coat on top.

Ella accessorized her outfit with a matching leather floral bag, oversized round eyeglasses, green socks, and powder blue closed-toe heels. Her brown hair was down and parted in the middle in tight, wet curls.