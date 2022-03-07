See Pics

Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Rocks Crop Top & Sheer Pants At Paris Fashion Week Show

Ella Emhoff stepped out for the Stella McCartney Autumn/Winter 2022 show in a pair of sheer black pants and a blue and yellow crop top.

Ella Emhoff, 22, looked spectacular at a Paris Fashion Week show on Monday, March 7. Vice President Kamala Harris‘ stepdaughter wore a blue and yellow crop top, a pair of sheer black pants, and a heavy black jacket with white fur shoulders to the Stella McCartney Autumn/Winter 2022 show. She stopped for pictures outside the event, which showcased the fashion icon‘s latest collection of clothes.

Ella Emhoff
Ella Emhoff at Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2022 (Photo: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Ella styled her look with a pair of glasses and black heels. She held a black purse in her hands that went along with the theme of her mostly-dark ensemble. Ella also rocked her signature short curly hair for the fashion show.

The colors of Ella’s crop top matched those of Ukraine’s national colors (blue and yellow). Ella was clearly showing her support for the Ukrainian people as the country faces Russian forces led by Vladimir Putin. Stella mentioned the conflict in Europe during the fashion show and ended the event with John Lennon‘s song “Give Peace a Chance.”

Ella, who’s dad is the vice president’s husband Doug Emhoff, has fully embraced the fashion world both before and after she graduated from Parsons School of Design in May 2021. She made her New York Fashion Week debut back in February 2021 when she walked the runway for the first time in yellow tie-dye dress. She also rocked a black suit for a Balenciaga show at the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in July. Ella is also currently signed with IMG Models.

Ella loves to show off her fashion looks on her Instagram. From trendy skirts, to stylish business suits, Ella really can pull off any outfit.