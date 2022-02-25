See Pics

Amelia Hamlin Stuns In A Pink Latex Versace Mini Dress At Milan Fashion Week — Photos

BACKGRID
Lisa Rinna and Amelia Hamlin in the front row Rachel Zoe Spring 2019 presentation, Front Row, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Sep 2018
London, UNITED KINGDOM - Amelia Hamlin looks chic with her hair tied back after modeling for Richard Quinn fashion Show in London. Pictured: Amelia Hamlin BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Amelia Hamlin shows off her curves in a white bikini as she hits the beach with boyfriend Scott Disick on Valentine's Day in Miami. 14 Feb 2021 Pictured: Scott Disick; Amelia Hamlin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733451_039.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Bikini clad Amelia Hamlin happily applies sunscreen to boyfriend Scott Disick as they relax on the beach on Valentine's Day in Miami. 14 Feb 2021 Pictured: Scott Disick; Amelia Hamlin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733444_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Pretty in pink! Amelia Hamlin donned a sexy ensemble by Donatella Versace as she headed to the iconic brand’s fashion show in Milan.

Amelia Hamlin, 20, is a Versace girl! The California-born model sizzled in a Barbie pink latex dress by the designer as she headed to their Milan Fashion Week show in Italy on Friday, Feb. 25. Amelia took to Instagram to show off the look as she posed in the back of a vehicle, looking like a total 2000s babe. “hi,” she wrote with several heart emojis, as well as a flower and purse. She added tags for the brand and Donatella Versace, also shouting out Pat McGrath for her glam.

Amelia Hamlin arrives to Versace’s show on Feb. 25 in Milan. (BACKGRID)

The on-trend dress featured a skintight cut and push-up bustier style, as well as a mini length. Versace’s signature gold Medusa could be seen on both straps for a glam touch, matching a gold necklace and drop earrings from their collection. She also accessorized with a gold hair clip and matching pink shoulder purse to finish the look.

Amelia shows the back of her Versace latex dress. (BACKGRID)

Amelia Gray Hamlin, Lisa Rinna and Delilah Hamlin Savage x Fenty show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019
Delilah Belle Hamlin, Lisa Rinna, Amelia Gray Hamlin. Lisa Rinna, center, and her daughters Delilah Belle Hamlin, from left, and Amelia Gray Hamlin arrive at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 2018 Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards, Beverly Hills, USA - 08 Apr 2018
Amelia Gray Hamlin, Delilah Hamlin, Lisa Rinna. Delilah Hamlin, left, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Lisa Rinna attend the Harper's BAZAAR 'Icons by Carine Roitfeld' party at The Plaza Hotel, in New York 2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons Party, New York, USA - 08 Sep 2017

Amelia’s proud mom Lisa Rinna also shared the gorgeous photos to her own Instagram page. The soap opera actress turned Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star simply wrote “#Wow” in reaction to her youngest daughter’s gorgeous new photos. BFF and former Bravo co-star Eileen Davidson wrote back, “Absolutely gorgeous.” Amelia’s sister Delilah Hamlin, 23, also showed some love on the post, commenting “I’m freaking out.”

Later on her Instagram story, Amelia documented her experience at the dramatic and experiential show. Models could be seen strutting down a glossy red runway as strobe lights flashed. “I love you @versace,” Amelia wrote alongside a photo of the paper invitation sent ahead of the show.

“My jaw is on the floor. This was the most beautiful show I’ve ever seen. True genius,” she added over the next short video, thanking the brand for having her. At the conclusion of the presentation, a black leather clad Donatella could be seen walking down the runway as the models stood stationary in a line. The legendary designer gave the crowd a wave before turning around to head backstage.