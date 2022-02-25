Amelia Hamlin Stuns In A Pink Latex Versace Mini Dress At Milan Fashion Week — Photos

Pretty in pink! Amelia Hamlin donned a sexy ensemble by Donatella Versace as she headed to the iconic brand’s fashion show in Milan.

Amelia Hamlin, 20, is a Versace girl! The California-born model sizzled in a Barbie pink latex dress by the designer as she headed to their Milan Fashion Week show in Italy on Friday, Feb. 25. Amelia took to Instagram to show off the look as she posed in the back of a vehicle, looking like a total 2000s babe. “hi,” she wrote with several heart emojis, as well as a flower and purse. She added tags for the brand and Donatella Versace, also shouting out Pat McGrath for her glam.

The on-trend dress featured a skintight cut and push-up bustier style, as well as a mini length. Versace’s signature gold Medusa could be seen on both straps for a glam touch, matching a gold necklace and drop earrings from their collection. She also accessorized with a gold hair clip and matching pink shoulder purse to finish the look.

Amelia’s proud mom Lisa Rinna also shared the gorgeous photos to her own Instagram page. The soap opera actress turned Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star simply wrote “#Wow” in reaction to her youngest daughter’s gorgeous new photos. BFF and former Bravo co-star Eileen Davidson wrote back, “Absolutely gorgeous.” Amelia’s sister Delilah Hamlin, 23, also showed some love on the post, commenting “I’m freaking out.”

Later on her Instagram story, Amelia documented her experience at the dramatic and experiential show. Models could be seen strutting down a glossy red runway as strobe lights flashed. “I love you @versace,” Amelia wrote alongside a photo of the paper invitation sent ahead of the show.

“My jaw is on the floor. This was the most beautiful show I’ve ever seen. True genius,” she added over the next short video, thanking the brand for having her. At the conclusion of the presentation, a black leather clad Donatella could be seen walking down the runway as the models stood stationary in a line. The legendary designer gave the crowd a wave before turning around to head backstage.