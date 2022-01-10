Report

Delilah Hamlin & BF Eyal Booker Split: She Breaks Up With Him After 2 Years – Report

Delilah Hamlin & Eyal Booker
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Delilah Hamlin Alice and Olivia presentation, Arrivals, New York Fashioin Week, USA - 11 Feb 2019
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Delilah Hamlin is seen for the first time since announcing that she is currently suffering from an addiction to painkillers after getting covid at the beginning of the year. She is seen meeting up with friends for a sushi lunch in Beverly Hills and engaging in PDA with her boyfriend Eyal Booker as they await her friend's arrival. Pictured: Delilah Hamlin BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Delilah Hamlin is seen for the first time since announcing that she is currently suffering from an addiction to painkillers after getting covid at the beginning of the year. She is seen meeting up with friends for a sushi lunch in Beverly Hills and engaging in PDA with her boyfriend Eyal Booker as they await her friend's arrival. Pictured: Delilah Hamlin BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Adorable couple Delilah Belle and Eyal Booker lock lips waiting for their coffee in Los Angeles. 03 Feb 2021 Pictured: Adorable couple Delilah Belle and Eyal Booker lock lips waiting for their coffee. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA730964_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer

Another young Hollywood couple has broken up. This time, it’s Lisa Rinna’s daughter Delilah Hamlin and ‘Love Island’ star Eyal Booker, who lasted 2 years together.

Delilah Belle Hamlin is back to the single life. The 23-year-old model recently ended her relationship with boyfriend Eyal Booker, 25, after two years of dating, according to People. “Delilah broke up with Eyal,” a source told the publication. “The relationship simply ran its course. There was no cheating. She’s busy working and focused on her career right now. She’s doing fine and has nothing but respect for him, it was just time to close that chapter and move on.”

Delilah Hamlin & Eyal Booker
Delilah Hamlin & Eyal Booker at the 2019 Pride of Britain Awards (Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Delilah, the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, and Eyal, a former Love Island contestant, were first romantically linked in 2019. After confirming their relationship, the pair became practically inseparable. They enjoyed a vacation to Mexico together in November 2020, and were also spotted packing on some PDA throughout the past year. Eyal even briefly appeared on an episode of season 11 of RHOBH!

Delilah’s dad Harry, 70, spoke to HollywoodLife in the early days of their relationship, revealing he’s “very much” a fan of the British model. “He’s a great guy,” the Mad Men star told us at The Creative Coalition’s Television Humanitarian Awards Gala in Sept. 2019. “As long as the boys [my daughters are] going out with are good guys, I’m fine with it, you know?” he also said.

Related Gallery

Stars Who’ve Split From Their Loves In Quarantine: Megan Fox, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Benson, & More

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, and Kayla Nicole arrive at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
(L-R) Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover arrives at The 2019 ESPYs held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Entertainment Weekly hosts 2018 Pre-Emmy Party Pictured: Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech Ref: SPL5024789 150918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Tony DiMaio / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Delilah Hamlin & Eyal Booker
Delilah Hamlin & Eyal Booker in LA on February 3, 2021 (Photo: Rachpoot/MEGA)

The breakup comes two months after Delilah publicly revealed she was hospitalized for an accidental overdose in an emotional Instagram video. “My body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed — I didn’t mean to at all — I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol,” she said in the clip, which was shared on November 2. “I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.”

Shortly after Delilah shared that major news, she was seen smooching Eyal in Beverly Hills on November 5. They looked so in love together during the moment, which marked one of their final public outings together as a couple.