Delilah Hamlin, 21, Shows Off Toned Abs In Sexy Jasmine & Aladdin Costumes With BF Eyal Booker

Delilah Hamlin and her BF Eyal Booker brought the Disney magic as they dressed up for an epic Halloween party.

Delilah Hamlin, 21, and her boyfriend Eyal Booker, 24, looked ready to break into a rendition of “A Whole New World!” The couple were spotted on Oct. 25, heading to HallowZeem Halloween Party at M Restaurant in Victoria and were totally decked out for the holiday. Delilah sported a bedazzled bra with gold beads hanging all around her torso and a pair of sheer, blue pants with glittering embellishments that billowed perfectly. The model also sported a pair of dazzling earrings and a head band to finish off the look. Eyal also went all out for his costume. The former Love Island star donned a blue vest with intricate silver patterns that totally complemented Delilah’s costume. He wore silk, white pants and finished off his look with a head wrap reminiscent of the one worn by the titular character in Aladdin. These two were ready for a magic carpet ride!

And Delilah and Eyal truly have been a great match for each other — even according to Delilah’s father, Harry Hamlin, 67. The former Mad Men actor candidly described that he liked Eyal “very much,” and called him a “great guy” while speaking to HollywoodLife in a group interview at the The Creative Coalition’s Television Humanitarian Awards Gala on Sept. 21. Of course, there’s one main requirement that Harry has for anyone who wants to date his daughters. “As long as the boys they’re going out with are good guys, I’m fine with it, you know?” Harry told us during the group interview at Ocean Prime in Beverly Hills.

Being with a great guy is also something Delilah has really been looking for, too. The model opened up in a raw personal essay in her Instagram story on July 19, describing how she sought help to deal with her “terrible depression.” “This time last year I was in rehabilitation. I moved to New York to start my journey as a student at NYU. Not long after I moved to New York I began having terrible depression,” the daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, 56, and Harry shared with her followers. Delilah bravely shared dark chapters of her life with fans, even describing a harmful relationship that she was involved in, saying, “I got trapped in a severely unhealthy relationship that pushed me over the edge. I couldn’t get out of the relationship because I thought I was deserving of it.” Now, Delilah appears to be in a healthy frame of mind and in a relationship she does deserve!

Fans love seeing Delilah thrive and having fun with her new beau. The two looked so great together in their couple costume and totally nailed it with the classic Disney look. We can’t wait to see what this cute, young couple does next!