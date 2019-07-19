Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Delilah, 21, Confesses She Went To Rehab For ‘Terrible Depression’

In a vulnerable essay, Delilah Hamlin revealed that she took two trips to a rehab facility after suffering through a ‘severely unhealthy relationship’ and ‘negative thoughts.’ The model even detailed how her mom, Lisa Rinna, got involved.

Delilah Hamlin, 21, got real about her mental health. The model revealed that a “terrible depression” sent her to seek help at a rehab facility twice in a brave essay that she was initially “hesitant” to share on her Instagram Story on July 19. “This time last year I was in rehabilitation. I moved to New York to start my journey as a student at NYU. Not long after I moved to New York I began having terrible depression,” the daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, 56, and actor Harry Hamlin, 67, wrote. Delilah had taken a gap year after moving to NYC, following initial plans to study criminal psychology at NYU in 2017.

Delilah then detailed what led up to her time at rehabilitation. “I started attracting negative people into my life because my thoughts were so negative,” she wrote, one of those people being an ex-boyfriend: “I got trapped in a severely unhealthy relationship that pushed me over the edge. I couldn’t get out of the relationship because I thought I was deserving of it.”

After eight months “or so,” Delilah “couldn’t take the pain anymore” and called her mom, Lisa, in Feb. 2018. She returned to her home base of Los Angeles, and revealed that had checked into a rehab facility two weeks later. “I knew the way I was living was unhealthy and detrimental to my mental health so I called my mom and told her I needed help. Little did I know that this was going to be the BEST thing that has ever happened to me,” the model added. “I learned so much about being independent, feeling less shameful and guilty, I learned about self-love instead of self-deprivation and so much more.”

Delilah then confessed that she returned to rehab by June of 2018, that time staying for two months. “This experience was truly the best thing that has ever happened to me,” Delilah gushed, adding, “I worked through traumas and self-love. But most importantly I learned what self-respect meant. Saying no is OKAY!” You can read her full message above!

Delilah is now in a happy relationship with Eyal Booker, 23, who is also a model and starred on the dating reality television show Love Island. Delilah couldn’t stop smiling as her new beau twirled her around and cuddled her in a video that Lisa’s daughter shared to Instagram on July 19!