Travis Kelce Reveals His Favorite Taylor Swift Era in New Interview: ‘Mind-Blowing’

Image Credit: Gregory Harris for WSJ. Magazine

Travis Kelce, 34, is completely sprung over new girlfriend Taylor Swift, 33! The NFL star opened up about their relationship during an interview for WSJ. Magazine’s December/January 2024 issue. Not only did the Kansas City Chiefs athlete dish about dating a pop star, he also revealed which one of her eras is his favorite. Travis explained that his favorite album is her recently re-recorded record, 1989. The outlet even noted that when the 34-year-old attended one of Taylor’s Eras Tour shows, he was “counting the minutes” until she got to her hit 2014 album.

Taylor’s beau also dished on his favorite song from the album. “‘Blank Space’ was one I wanted to hear live for sure. I could make a bad guy good for the weekend. That’s a helluva line!” he gushed to the mag. While he swooned over the Grammy winner‘s talent as a songwriter, Travis noted that he often is “learning” through her. “I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f****** mind-blowing,” he shared. “I’m learning every day.”

Aside from discussing the 33-year-old’s “catchy jingles” Travis also opened up about being thrown into Taylor’s orbit via their high-profile romance. “Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them…. I’ve never dealt with it,” he said of Taylor’s superstardom. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it…. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

Also in the interview, Travis gave Swifties a bit more of a backstory on how he and Taylor first sparked their romance. He’d famously tried to get his phone number to the songstress via a friendship bracelet in July. Meanwhile, efforts were being made to get them together via mutual friends. “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid,” he explained.

Travis was surprised when the blonde beauty ended up reaching out to him via text. “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out,” he added. Taylor’s man also explained that a few members of her family were near his locker at Arrowhead Stadium at the time. “She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but…when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures…in front of my locker,” he said. By September, the rest was history as the two packed on the PDA in Kansas City following Taylor’s attendance at one of his games.