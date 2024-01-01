Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Share a Midnight Kiss on New Year’s Eve in Video: Watch

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rang in the new year in the best way — by sharing a midnight kiss! The 2023 “it” couple were seen in a fan-captured TikTok video on December 31 in the middle of a packed party in Kansas City, Missouri. For the evening, Taylor, 34, appeared to be wearing a sparkling gold mini dress and tied her hair up in an updo, while Travis, 34, wore a dark festive suit for the occasion.

Earlier that day, the “Karma” artist was spotted in Travis’ town cheering him on during the Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals. She and Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, chatted and bonded throughout the game from the comfort of their private suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis and Taylor also spent Christmas together, as did their two families. Since the football tight end played another game that day in Kansas City, the pop star was seen in the stands supporting him alongside his family and hers.

The pair’s romance became the world’s most popular topic toward the end of 2023. Last July, Travis expressed an interest in Taylor on his and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights.” At the time, Travis had attended one of Taylor’s Eras Tour concerts and tried to give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet, but she wasn’t able to meet him backstage. Two months later, they went public with their relationship when the Grammy Award winner was spotted at her first Chiefs game of the season.

Since then, Taylor and Travis have been inseparable, even with their busy careers. While the athlete NFL career has been thriving, the “Lover” singer has been performing around the world. In just one month, Taylor is about to kick off the European leg of the tour.

Although they’ve been spending a lot of time together, Taylor and Travis also have one value in common: family. Both have gotten close with one another’s broods over the past few months, and Taylor’s brother, Austin Swift, even gave Travis an epic Christmas gift, which the football player revealed during a recent episode of his podcast.

“It was a full commit. He killed it, and he actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag,” Travis explained. “[He] handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time: Little Giants. I got a VHS tape, a VHS of [the] Little Giants movie.”