Golden Globes Nominations 2024: Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez & More

The best of the best in film and television will be celebrated at the 2024 Golden Globes on January 7, 2024. This year, the Golden Globes will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+. The ceremony will be airing directly following an NFL on CBS Sunday doubleheader.
The 2024 nominees were revealed on December 10 by Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama. After an impressive and groundbreaking year across television and film, it’s no surprise that Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Bear, Succession, and more scored several nods. Scroll down to see the full list of the 2024 Golden Globes nominees.
TELEVISION
Best Television Series — Drama
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short
Jason Sudeikis, Beef
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christine Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy on Television
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes: Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer
FILM
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actress In A Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Performance by an Actor In A Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Director — Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Original Song
“Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen – She Came to Me
“Dance the Night” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa and Caroline Ailin – Barbie
“I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
“Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz – Rustin
“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell – Barbie
Best Animated Film
The Boy and The Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Best Original Score
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and The Heron
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Picture (Non-English Language)
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest