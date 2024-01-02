Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift Wearing Custom Chiefs Jacket to His NYE Game

Travis Kelce showed love for Taylor Swift’s hot custom Kansas City Chiefs jacket after the team’s victory on New Year’s Eve against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 31. The Chiefs tight end, 34, commented on a post showing off Taylor’s jacket, and he left a series of emojis, showing love.

The jacket’s designer Jeff Hamilton posted a series of photos of Taylor, 34, sporting the jacket. The coat was off-white wool, with leather sleeves. It had the Chiefs logo on the back, and the sleeves had patches for the NFL logo and the team’s helmet. The front also had the logo on one side. In the comment section, Travis left three fire emojis and praising hands emojis to show that he was definitely a fan of the jacket.

Besides the Chiefs’ win, Travis and Taylor had plenty to celebrate on New Year’s Eve. After going public with their romance earlier in the year, the pair were spotted kicking off 2024 with a midnight kiss in the middle of a packed out party in Kansas City. Besides New Year’s Eve, Taylor also supported the New Heights podcast host at his Christmas game with her parents. The two of them then had a Christmas celebration after the game, which Travis recounted briefly to his brother Jason Kelce on their podcast.

Since the pair started dating, Taylor has supported Travis at quite a few of his games. She also opened up about how happy she’s been with the two-time Super Bowl champion in her Time “Person of the Year” interview. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told the outlet. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”