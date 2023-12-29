Travis Kelce Reveals the Sweet Gift He Got From Taylor Swift’s Brother for Christmas

Austin Swift really had a fantastic Christmas present for his sister Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs player revealed that Taylor’s brother had an epic gift for him in the latest episode of his New Heights podcast on Friday, December 29.

While discussing the holidays with his brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie, Travis admitted that Austin went all out with his Christmas gift, including handing it to him from a giant red Santa Claus sack. “It was a full commit. He killed it, and he actually made me feel like a child, because his gift to me was straight out of the bag,” he explained on the podcast, via Page Six.

Travis revealed that Austin gave him a retro copy of one of his favorite movies about football. “[He] handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time,” he said. “Little Giants. I got a VHS tape, a VHS of [the] Little Giants movie.”

Jason and Kylie both agreed that the Christmas gift was “awesome,” and Travis agreed. “Yeah, it was. Santa kills it,” he said. Even though Travis and the Chiefs lost to the Las Vegas Raiders, the tight end did admit that spending Christmas “ended well” by spending it with “good people.”

Despite the Chiefs’ Christmas day loss, Taylor was in the stands to support her beau. She even brought some Christmas cheer with her to the game. She arrived with a very special guest: Santa Claus.

Besides Christmas, Travis and the “Anti-Hero” singer are also reportedly planning on spending New Year’s Eve together. The Chiefs are set to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 31, and a source close to the pair told Page Six that Taylor would be there. “She’ll for sure be at the games,” they said.

Once the football season ends, Taylor is going to be on the international legs of her “Eras Tour,” and sources close revealed that Travis is planning on traveling to support his girlfriend on the tour, including a few with his Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany.