Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s New Year’s Eve Plans Revealed Amid Intensifying Romance

Taylor Swift, 34, will reportedly have her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, 34, to kiss at midnight on New Year’s Eve! After the Kansas City Chiefs football star hinted at his holiday plans over the weekend, a new December 19 report revealed further details regarding the couple’s festive agenda. Not only will the “Lover” songstress and Travis be spending Christmas together, but they will also be welcoming 2024 by each other’s side.

A source close to the duo told Page Six less than one week ahead of Christmas, that Taylor will be supporting the 34-year-old at his upcoming football games. The lovebirds will spend both holidays together, as Travis is scheduled to work on both Christmas and New Year’s Eve. “She’ll for sure be at the games,” the outlet’s insider said of Taylor’s plans to support her leading man.

The Chiefs are scheduled to play against the Las Vegas Raiders on December 25 and will later face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 31. Both games are scheduled to take place at the Chiefs’ home stadium. Most recently, Taylor sent Swifties into a frenzy after she attended Travis’ recent game against the New England Patriots on December 17. Although the Grammy winner appeared upset that her boyfriend took a tumble during the game, the Chiefs dominated the Patriots 27 – 17.

Following Travis’ game against the Patriots on December 17, he opened up to PEOPLE about working the upcoming holidays. “It will be a fun one,” he said of this holiday season. Not only is he playing on Christmas, but his brother, Jason Kelce, is set to play against the New York Giants on December 25 followed by a game against the Arizona Cardinals on December 31. Due to their work schedules, Travis told the mag that the Kelce family will be celebrating following the games. “My brother sent me a text and said he’s going to be celebrating afterwards,” Travis shared.

Aside from the holiday festivities, Taylor recently celebrated her birthday on December 13 sans Travis. The blonde beauty’s man was required to attend a football practice for his team and was not able to attend Taylor’s lavish birthday bash, a source told PEOPLE at the time. Later, on December 14, she took to Instagram to gush over her star-studded birthday party with a carousel of photos. “Can’t believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday,” she penned in the caption. Some of the A-listers at her party included Gossip Girl alum Blake Lively, actress Zoë Kravitz, model Gigi Hadid, and others.