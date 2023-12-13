Taylor Swift Gets Mountains of Flowers Delivered to Her NYC Apartment For Her 34th Birthday Amid Travis Kelce Romance

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Taylor Swift seemed to have a great birthday today despite reportedly being away from her boyfriend Travis Kelce. The singer appeared to have many bouquets of gorgeous flowers delivered to her New York City apartment on her special day, according to photos shared by Page Six. They included pink roses, white roses, and more.

It’s unclear who sent the flowers, but many fans online speculated whether or not Travis, 34, sent one bouquet. The Kansas City Chiefs player apparently couldn’t spend time with his famous girlfriend on Wednesday because he had to attend mandatory football practice in Kansas City, MO as he and his team prepare for a Sunday game against the New England Patriots. There’s no word yet on when they will reunite but it’s possible she could show up to the game to cheer him on as she’s done many times over the past few months.

Before her actual birthday, Taylor spent time with Travis after his game on Sunday and reportedly celebrated with a festive pre-birthday party. They showed off PDA in various photos taken at the event, including a sweet kiss as they mingled with other partygoers. The lovebirds also flashed smiles and cuddled as they posed together.

After having fun at the party, Taylor flew back to NYC to celebrate another pre-birthday night with friends Miles Teller, Keleigh Teller, and Selena Gomez. All three of them were photographed leaving Zero Bond club while dressed to impress. The birthday girl wore a tan trench coat and black boots and had her hair pulled back as she topped off her look with shimmery gold eyeshadow.

In addition to spending time with Travis and her friends, Taylor celebrated her 34th by releasing her Eras Tour film for rent. The rental includes three performances that weren’t included in the original theater version of the film. They include “Long Live,” “Wildest Dreams,” and “The Archer.” She took to Instagram to share a post about the release and her birthday.

“I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including ‘Long Live’ 🐉 ‘The Archer’ 🏹 and ‘Wildest Dreams’ at home!” she wrote. “PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt! 🎂.”