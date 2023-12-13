Is Travis Kelce Going to Be With Taylor Swift for Her 34th Birthday? What We Know

Image Credit: Shutterstock

It looks like Travis Kelce, 34, won’t be by his girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s side on her 34th birthday. The Kansas City Chiefs player has been focusing on football and has to report to mandatory practice on Wednesday, according to PEOPLE. He and his team will play against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Although there has been a lot of speculation as to whether or not Travis would be around the singer on her actual birthday, sources told the outlet that both of them are focused on their successful careers, and since Travis’ football duties come first, the pair celebrated her birthday early with a holiday-themed party on Sunday. Photos from the event showed the lovebirds engaging in PDA, including a sweet kiss, as they held onto each other and enjoyed chatting and mingling with partygoers.

On Tuesday night, Taylor was seen celebrating her birthday early during an outing with BFF Selena Gomez, actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh. The dressed to impress stars visited Zero Bond club in New York City and were photographed leaving the location. Taylor looked incredible in a tan trench coat and glittery gold eyeshadow that matched.

In addition to spending time with those closest to her, Taylor is celebrating her birthday by making her Eras Tour film available to rent. The rental features three never-before-seen performances of songs that were cut from the original film, including “The Archer,” “Wildest Dreams,” and “Long Live.” She took to Instagram to share a trailer for the rental, which can be seen below, and added a funny and excitement-filled caption.

“I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including “Long Live” 🐉 “The Archer” 🏹 and “Wildest Dreams” at home!” she exclaimed. “PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt! 🎂.”