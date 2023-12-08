Travis Kelce Is Reportedly Planning to Throw Taylor Swift a ‘Semi-Surprise’ Birthday Party Soon

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday is coming up, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is reportedly planning something “special” for the day. The football tight end, 34, has even “arranged” an event for her, and their romance has felt “effortless” so far, according to a report published by Life & Style on December 7.

“He’s arranged a very intimate romantic dinner just for the two of them, and is also trying to pull off a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends,” an insider told the outlet. When it comes to the couple’s relationship, the source also noted that they’re “surprised at how seamlessly they’ve been able to blend their lives,” and added that uniting each other’s families has “been effortless.”

Earlier this week, the “Lover” artist broke her silence on her and the athlete’s relationship. As TIME’s “Person of the Year,” Taylor opened up to the publication about how the spark between her and Travis was ignited.

Travis kelce was so proud of Taylor Swift, I love them ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/A22q5iSUXN — AllAboutMusic (@22Allmusic) December 8, 2023

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she joked, referring to when Travis revealed in July that he tried to give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet at one of her Eras Tour concerts. “We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other.”

Swifties didn’t think much of Travis’ shout-out to her until this past September when Taylor was spotted attending her first Kansas City Chiefs game.

“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game?” the Grammy Award winner explained to the outlet. “We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date. … When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Even though their relationship is constantly overwhelmed by the public’s attention, neither Taylor nor Travis is letting it affect them. Last month, Travis explained to WSJ. Magazine that he is inspired by how Taylor handles the fame.

“I’ve never dealt with it,” he admitted before adding, “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”