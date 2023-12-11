Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Pack on the PDA at Festive Holiday Party: Photo

Image Credit: Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock/Jason Squires/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift, 33, and her new boyfriend, Travis Kelce, 34, are in the holiday spirit! Hollywood’s latest “it couple” sent Swifties into a frenzy on December 11 after a new PDA photo of theirs from a recent holiday party landed on social media. In the loved-up photo, the Grammy winner puckered up and planted a passionate kiss on the football player’s cheek.

Meanwhile, Travis sweetly held onto Taylor by the arm and placed his opposite hand on her back. The snapshot appeared to be from the evening prior, as the two rocked the same outfits they were spotted in following the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss against the Buffalo Bills. The 33-year-old looked chic in a black long-sleeve top and leather skirt, while her beau opted for a plaid button-up jacket and beanie.

Soon after the PDA photo landed on social media, many Swifties took to the comments to react. “They’re the cutest, couple of the year,” one admirer tweeted, while another added, “the fact his cheeks are red omg they’re so cute.” A third fan went as far as to say that the duo is “MADLY IN LOVE,” amid their budding romance. Meanwhile, in a separate photo, Taylor held Travis’ face near to her as they posed with a group of other people. It’s unclear if the others were fans or pals, as they were cropped out of the snapshot.

Elsewhere that same evening, Travis appeared to have a somber look on his face following his team’s loss. In a photo shared via X (Twitter), Taylor held hands with the 34-year-old and seemingly consoled him following the game. The “Anti-Hero” hitmaker rocked the same outfit as mentioned above, however, in this snapshot Taylor added a long winter coat. One admirer took to the comments to gush over how Taylor is now more “open” with her PDA. “Love how open she is now,” they tweeted.

Taylor’s recent outing with her man comes three months after they first sparked romance rumors. During a recent interview for WSJ. Magazine’s December/January 2024 issue, Travis opened up to the outlet about dating the global pop sensation. “Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them…. I’ve never dealt with it,” he said of his leading lady’s stardom. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it…. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”