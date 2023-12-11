Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce & Holds His Hand After Chiefs Loss

Image Credit: Robertino Mobili/Shutterstock/Darren Lee/CSM/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift was spotted holding hands with Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs lost on Sunday, December 10. The “Anti-Hero” popstar, 33, appeared to be comforting the NFL star, 34, in the postgame photo, which you can see here. The two of them were seen heading out from the stadium for a sweet moment together, despite the Chiefs losing the game.

Taylor was seen rocking a black top with a silver trim, underneath a long black coat plus some black tights. Travis sported a cozy-looking green and brown, plaid winter jacket with fur lining. He also sported a green beanie and some beige slacks. He also looked a little sad over the loss, but the Chiefs still put in a great game. It was a narrow loss with the Bills winning 20-17.

During the game, Taylor was accidentally referred to as the Chiefs player’s “wife” by commentator Tony Romo. As the cameras panned over to her, the former quarterback had the slip-up. “Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience—I’m sorry, girlfriend,” he said with a laugh.

Taylor’s appearance at the game came just days after she was named Time’s “Person of the Year” for 2023. In the accompanying interview, she opened up about when she and Travis started dating, revealing it was shortly after his shoutout on his New Heights podcast. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she admitted. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.”

Now that Taylor’s South American leg of her “Eras Tour” has wrapped up, she’s attended a couple of Travis’ games. Earlier in December, she was spotted at a game alongside Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany. The Super Bowl winner also supported his girlfriend during a week off in the Chiefs’ schedule. He flew down to Argentina to see her perform, and she gave him a special shoutout during her song “Karma.”