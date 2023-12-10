Taylor Swift Is Accidentally Called Travis Kelce’s ‘Wife’ While Cheering at Chiefs Game & Fans Go Wild

Image Credit: Jon Robichaud/UPI/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift, 33, was accidentally called Travis Kelce‘s wife during the live broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game on Sunday and her fans had a lot to say about it! The singer showed up to Arrowhead Stadium once again to attend cheer on her boyfriend from the stands and when the cameras were on her, announcer and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo, mistakingly said, “Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience…” before quickly correcting himself by adding, “I’m sorry, girlfriend” with a chuckle.

Although the mislabel clearly seemed like an honest mistake on Tony’s part, Taylor’s fans couldn’t help but share their comments about the memorable moment on social media. “You’re driving the Swifties crazy, Tony Romo,” one fan wrote, while another called the mistake “wishful thinking.” A third joked, “calling Taylor Swift Travis Kelce’s wife?? did they not see Tree take down deuxmoi,” referring to Taylor’s publicist Tree Paine recently calling out gossip site, Deuxmoi, for claiming Taylor had a marriage ceremony with her ex Joe Alwyn.

Announcer refers to Taylor Swift as “Travis Kelce’s wife” pic.twitter.com/5YvzPE5mdg — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) December 10, 2023

Tony’s commentary mistake comes after Taylor gushed over Travis for the first time, in an interview with TIME. The talented songwriter was named the magazine’s “Person of the Year” last week, and sat down for an in-depth interview about her career and personal life. In addition to sharing that she and the tight end are “proud” of each other, she revealed that when she attended her first Chiefs game back in September, they were already a couple.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told the outlet, referring to when the athlete admitted he tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at her Kansas City Eras Tour show over the summer, but failed. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

Since her first September game, Taylor has attended several Chiefs games both at Arrowhead Stadium and at away locations like Wisconsin. She has been seen cheering on her significant other with members of his family and wives of some of his teammates, including Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.