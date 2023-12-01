Taylor Swift’s Rep Shuts Down ‘Insane’ Rumors That Taylor Married Joe Alwyn in Secret

Image Credit: Blitz Pictures/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift‘s publicist, Tree Paine, denied the rumors that the singer was secretly married to her ex Joe Alwyn in a new statement. Tree took to Twitter on November 30 to respond to Deuxmoi, an anonymous celebrity gossip account, about a post that claimed Taylor, 33, and Joe, 32, had a marriage ceremony in 2020 or 2021 in the U.K.

“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi,” Tree wrote. “There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these,” she added.

The Deuxmoi post came from an anonymous source who alleged that Taylor and Joe tied the knot prior to their breakup. “She DID have a ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the UK and it was described as a ‘marriage’ by more than one person,” the post read. “It was NEVER made legal.” The source went on to claim that they “have no reason to lie” about the alleged intel about Taylor’s love life. “I’m sorry she didn’t tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn’t sing about something doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!!!” the post added.

Taylor and Joe were extremely private about their relationship during the six years that they were together. When a report came out in 2022 saying that the stars were engaged, Joe spoke out about the rumors in an interview with WSJ Magazine. “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” the British actor joked, before adding, “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was ‘yes,’ I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was ‘no,’ I wouldn’t say.”

News of Taylor and Joe’s split broke on April 8. Entertainment Tonight claimed that the breakup happened “a few weeks” before Taylor embarked on her Eras Tour in March.

“Taylor and Joe are in totally different places in their lives right now,” a source told ET. “It was more of Taylor’s decision to break up, but both of them realized that they weren’t completely right for one another. They had been together for such a long time and were spending so much time together, but their personalities were just too different. Joe is more introverted, shy and quiet.”

After the split, Taylor was briefly linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, 34, before she moved on with her current boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 34. Joe, meanwhile, has been spotted in public only twice since the breakup, choosing to lay low while the world fawns over Taylor and Travis’ romance.