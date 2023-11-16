Taylor Swift’s Ex Joe Alwyn Resurfaces in Public After 6 Months Amidst Her Travis Kelce Romance

Image Credit: Josephine Berry/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Joe Alwyn, 32, made his first public appearance in six months at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on November 15. The British actor, who has kept a low profile since news of his split from Taylor Swift broke earlier this year, posed on the red carpet at the event in London. Joe wore a black leather jacket over a white dress shirt and a black tie. He also sported a pair of black dress pants and black shoes.

The last time Joe was seen in public was at a Celine dinner party hosted by Hedi Slimane during the Cannes Film Festival on May 22. That was over one month after reports surfaced that he and Taylor, 33, had broken off their nearly seven year romance. Entertainment Tonight claimed that the breakup happened “a few weeks” before Taylor embarked on her Eras Tour in March.

“Taylor and Joe are in totally different places in their lives right now,” a source told ET in April after the news of the split. “It was more of Taylor’s decision to break up, but both of them realized that they weren’t completely right for one another. They had been together for such a long time and were spending so much time together, but their personalities were just too different. Joe is more introverted, shy and quiet.”

After the breakup, Taylor was briefly linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, 34, before she moved on with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 34. Taylor has gone to several of Travis’ football games and he recently supported the “Cruel Summer” singer at her concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where they shared a romantic kiss after she got off stage. At that same show, Taylor changed a lyric to her song “Karma” that was about Joe to mention her new beau. “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me” became “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

Joe has yet to comment on his split from Taylor or her new relationship with Travis. The former couple was extremely private about their romance during the six years that they were together. One of the only times Joe addressed the relationship is when there were rumors that he and Taylor got engaged in 2022. “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” he joked to WSJ Magazine, before adding, “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was ‘yes,’ I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was ‘no,’ I wouldn’t say.”