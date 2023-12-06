Sportscaster Erin Andrews Reveals What Chiefs WAGS Think of Taylor Swift’s Romance With Travis Kelce

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Erin Andrews, 45, revealed what the wives and girlfriends of NFL players think about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s new romance during a new podcast episode. The sportscaster said she “got a little intel from some WAGs out in Philly” during the recent Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers game, while having a conversation with co-host Charissa Thompson on their Calm Down show on iHeartRadio.

“Somebody asked in front of me what the gals on their team thought and they were like, ‘Love it. Adorable.’ And they were like, ‘You know why? Because that’s a man, and she’s with him,'” Erin said.

“Here’s a good take from an NFL WAG, which I loved, she said, ‘For the first time, publicly, it seems like [Taylor’s] with a guy that’s not like, ‘Ugh yeah, I’m with Taylor, don’t take my picture. I’m at the concert,'” she added.

Although Erin didn’t reveal exactly who she overheard, Travis’ brother Jason Kelce plays for the Eagles. His wife, Kylie Kelce, recently debunked rumors of a feud between her and the “Midnight Rain” singer after she said she attention is not her “cup of tea.” She also subtly showed support for Taylor by liking a social media post from TODAY that talked about the songwriter’s publicist, Tree Paine, calling out celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi for claiming she and her ex Joe Alwyn had a secret marriage ceremony when they were together.

In addition to Kylie, Travis’ Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes, and teammate Blake Bell‘s wife, Lyndsay Bell, have both showed public support for Taylor at games. All three of them recently attended the Chiefs and Green Bay Packers‘ game in Wisconsin and even posed for a smiling photo, which Brittany shared and can be seen above.

Erin also encouraged Taylor, who’s been dating Travis since the summer, to give him a chance before they started hanging out. “Taylor, I don’t know what you’re doing in your life right now besides rocking the world,” Erin said on the August 3 episode of her podcast. “Please, try our friend Travis. He is fantastic. I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy.”