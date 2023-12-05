Brittany Mahomes Shares New Pic With BFF Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Brittany Mahomes, 28, happily shared a brand new photo that featured new friend Taylor Swift, 33, on Tuesday. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to Instagram to share a post that included the snapshot along with two others that were taken in Wisconsin during the Chiefs game on Sunday. Both ladies flashed smiles as they posed in their VIP suite along with Chiefs tight end Blake Bell‘s wife Lyndsay Bell.

The “Midnight Rain” singer, who’s dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, wore a long red coat over an all black outfit and black boots, in the photo, while Brittany wore a red, white, and black Chiefs jacket, black pants, and black boots. Lyndsay also wore a long red coat over an all black outfit and lace-up boots.

A second photo showed Brittany and Lyndsay hugging and smiling on the field, and a third showed Brittany standing by herself on the field. “❤️G A M E D A Y S🖤,” the doting spouse captioned the post. Once the post went public, it didn’t take long for fans to comment.

“I love how quickly you’ve accepted Taylor as a friend. Women supporting women. ❤️,” one fan wrote, while another called the photos “beautiful.” Lyndsay also responded to the post and exclaimed, “Best days!” along with a red heart emoji.

Brittany’s latest set of photos come after she and Patrick joined Taylor and Travis at a holiday party in Kansas City last week. The married couple wore matching reindeer onesies to the fun-looking bash while Taylor and Travis reportedly wore matching squirrel sweaters. Brittany shared a photo of her and her husband smiling at the party and a photo of Taylor talking to Brittany was also leaked shortly after the party.

Taylor and Travis’ romance started around the summer and the talented songwriter has showed up to cheer on her beau at several of his games since September. At the most recent game against the Green Bay Packers, she and Brittany celebrated the team by hugging each other and cheering during exciting moments throughout the night.