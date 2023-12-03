Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Attend Holiday Party in Kansas City & Seemingly Wear Matching Squirrel Sweaters: Photo

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift, 33, and Travis Kelce, 34, showed up to a holiday party in Kansas City, MO on Friday night and seemed to wear adorable matching squirrel sweaters. The singer and Kansas City Chiefs player were seen in a photo, apparently taken at the event, that was tweeted by a fan. Although only Travis’ back is shown, Taylor appears to be wearing the sweater as she stands in the snapshot and chats with fellow partygoers.

Shortly after the tweet made its rounds, fans pointed out that the sweaters seem to reference Travis’ now-famous “squirle” tweet, which can be seen below. In the post, which was shared back in April 2011, the NFL star misspelled the word “squirrel” and “peice” as he admits to giving the animal bread during an outing.

I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 14, 2011

“I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy,” the tweet read. Fans began getting excited at the idea that the lovebirds may have been poking fun at Travis’ words. “UHM?! TAYLOR SWIFT?! TRAVIS KELCE?! WEARING MATCHING SQUIRREL SWEATERS?! AT A CHRISTMAS PARTY?!” one person exclaimed in a post. Since Taylor and Travis’ romance began, fans have been having fun digging up Travis’ old tweets and the squirrel ones was no exception. Although it’s not clear if the couple, in fact, wore the matching sweaters at the party, Taylor and Travis were joined by many others who did wear matching outfits, including Travis’ teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, who showed off matching reindeer onesies, and other teammate Blake Bell and his wife, Lyndsey Bell, who showed off matching Christmas tree onesies, in photos Brittany shared.