Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Reportedly Enjoy Morning Visit With Friends Patrick & Brittany Mahomes

Image Credit: Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock / Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly enjoying some time in Kansas City now that they’ve reunited. The couple were seen arriving separately at their friends Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ estate, according to Daily Mail.

Travis, 34, wore a red hooded sweatshirt while pulling up to the house in his Rolls Royce, and Taylor, 33, was driven to the property in another car, the outlet reported. The four pals spent “several hours” at the Mahomes residence, according to the outlet.

Brittany, 28, and Taylor have gotten close over the past few months after the “I Can See You” artist began dating the football tight end. The new besties were photographed bonding at multiple Kansas City Chiefs games throughout the season. On top of attending games together, they’ve also been spotted on multiple outings in New York City.

📹| "Thanks Tay, I appreciate you" –

Travis Kelce thanking Taylor on this Weeks New heights podcast for liking a post about him breaking a record! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/m4fuIr3wpE — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) November 29, 2023

Travis and Taylor’s relationship is one of the biggest topics in both the entertainment and sports worlds. Though the pop star has remained tight-lipped over her new beau, she has shown her support for him. During one of her Eras Tour concerts in South America, Travis was seen in the crowd cheering her on while she switched the lyrics in “Karma” to shout out the “guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

For his part, Travis has given fans a few glimpses into his new relationship primarily on his podcast, “New Heights,” with his brother, Jason Kelce. The duo have discussed Travis and Taylor’s love life, including her appearances at football games and the overwhelming fame that she has from her fan base.

However, Travis saved most of his secrets for his interview with WSJ Magazine for its December/January 2024 issue. Among one of his sweetest revelations was that he and Taylor officially started talking over the summer after he famously failed to pass her his phone number at one of her concerts.

“When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there,” the athlete explained. He also pointed out that he and Taylor share the same “values” when it comes to family, adding, “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”